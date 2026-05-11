Florida Folk Festival Returns Memorial Day Weekend to Celebrate Florida’s Heritage and America250

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 11, 2026 WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. – Florida State Parks will host the 74th Annual Florida Folk Festival May 22–24, 2026, at Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park in White Springs. One of the oldest continuously operating folk festivals in the nation, the event celebrates the music, stories, traditions and living heritage that help define both Florida and America. Named a “Top 20 Event” in the Southeast, the festival features food, music, arts and crafts representing cultures and communities from across the state. Visitors can enjoy more than 300 performances by recording artists, songwriters and musicians performing folk, blues, gospel, country, Latin, jazz, bluegrass, Caribbean and zydeco music. Festivalgoers may also participate in workshops and dance lessons; explore educational exhibits and artisan demonstrations; and hear stories passed down through generations of Floridians. “The Florida Folk Festival reflects the people, traditions and shared experiences that have shaped Florida for generations,” said Chuck Hatcher, Director of Florida State Parks. “During America’s 250th anniversary, this festival offers a meaningful opportunity to celebrate Florida’s unique role in our nation’s cultural story while experiencing ...the Real Florida.” As part of Florida’s commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary, the festival will feature special programming highlighting Florida’s role in the nation’s history and cultural development. The festival’s Florida Remembered area will offer immersive historical experiences with workshops, demonstrations and living history interpreters portraying notable figures from Florida’s past. The Folklife area will also feature a special America 250 stage showcasing performances and storytelling that celebrate the sights, sounds and stories of America’s heritage. Advance admission is $35 per day for adults or $70 for the weekend. Gate admission is $40 per day or $80 for the weekend. Admission for children ages 6-16 is $5 for the weekend, and children under 6 are admitted free. The opening ceremony begins at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, May 22. The Florida Folk Festival is a rain or shine event. ###

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