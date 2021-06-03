Shawnda Does What? Intentionally Disruptive Podcast Takes a Look Into the Life of Its Hilarious Host

Intentionally Disruptive Podcast takes a look into 'Shawnda's House'

June Podcast Series Gives You a Backstage Pass to 'Shawnda's House'

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the June series of the Intentionally Disruptive podcast, former radio personality and podcast host Shawnda McNeal dives into what life is like in her house. The podcast team was originally planning to release a different series this month, but decided to build a new podcast studio instead. Because of the construction, all the episodes this month will be recorded in Shawnda’s personal office. The series is titled ‘Shawnda’s House’ and uncovers details about her crazy life and even crazier quirks.

When describing the series, Shawnda shares, “The month of June will be filled with random topics that take place in my day-to-day life. Like the fact that I enjoy smelling stuff that stinks... Don’t judge me, some of you like it too!”

Get a behind-the-scenes listen into Shawnda’s daily workout and the weird conversations she has with her workout buddies, understand why she watches the same movie everyday, and learn about foods that simply creep her out too much to try. This will all be covered in the June series of the Intentionally Disruptive podcast.

Podcast episodes are released every Tuesday during the month. Intentionally Disruptive can be found on all of your favorite listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more.

The podcast, which debuted in January 2021, already has 101,000+ downloads across five platforms. Intentionally Disruptive remains #23 in the “Self-Help” category and is now featured in the top 100 of the “Education” and “Health and Wellness” categories.

About the Podcast: Shawnda McNeal is a former morning radio/TV host best known for her wild and loving personality. McNeal connects with a diverse group of guests with intentionally disruptive perspectives, passions, and stories. The podcast candidly discusses everything from body image, self-care, wellness, love, life, and more. You can follow the podcast on Instagram @intentionallydisruptive.

About the Sponsor: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager at Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.

