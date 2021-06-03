Ethan Allen Highway in Georgia Road Closure
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police Saint Albans Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Good Morning,
Please be advised that both lanes of travel near 2230 Ethan Allen Highway (Route 7) in Georgia will be closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Motorists should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
