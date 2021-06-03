Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Ethan Allen Highway in Georgia Road Closure

Update: 1 lane is reopened for motorists. Please use caution when traveling in this area.

 

From: Day, Brendan Sent: Thursday, June 3, 2021 9:43 AM

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police Saint Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification: on behalf of Franklin County Sheriffs  

 

Good Morning,

 

Please be advised that both lanes of travel near 2230 Ethan Allen Highway (Route 7) in Georgia will be closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Motorists should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

Brendan Day

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

