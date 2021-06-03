GIA-Certified Jewelry & Picasso Pottery Available at Kodner Galleries
Kodner Galleries
GIA-Certified Jewelry & Picasso Pottery Available at Kodner GalleriesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, Kodner Galleries will bring a selection of GIA-certified diamonds, fine art, and collectibles to the auction block. The upcoming 322-lot sale will begin at 6:00 PM EDT on June 9th, 2021. Collectors can participate live on Bidsquare.
Several GIA-certified gemstones and jewelry pieces lead the auction. An 8.06-carat oval-cut diamond is particularly notable. This stone has J color and VS2 clarity, as detailed on the accompanying GIA report (USD 160,000 – $200,000).
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/kodner/gia-8-06-carat-oval-cut-diamond-2248399
A pair of diamond and 18-karat white gold pendant earrings will be available as well ($150,000 – $200,000). The diamonds have a combined carat weight of 10.65. A line of round, brilliant-cut diamonds accents each pear-shaped stone.
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/kodner/gia-10-65ct-diamond-and-18k-earrings-2248436
Beyond diamonds, this sale offers gemstone bracelets, cuff bangles, and rings from luxury jewelry designers. Collectors can consider a vintage pavé-set gemstone bracelet from the mid-20th century. Cabochon rubies, carved sapphires, French-cut emeralds, and brilliant-cut diamonds are set in 14-karat yellow gold. This European-made Tutti-Frutti bracelet features flower motifs across small, linked panels ($30,000 – $40,000). Other vintage jewelry lots include an Art Deco-style Colombian emerald pendant necklace and a multi-gemstone yellow gold slide bracelet. The event will also feature contemporary pieces by David Webb, Jean Schlumberger, John Hardy, and other designers.
Notable watches in the auction include a Patek Philippe 5930G-10 World Time wristwatch ($60,000 – $80,000).
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/kodner/patek-philippe-5930g-10-world-time-2248401
Debuted in 2016, this reference was the brand’s first World Time chronograph watch. The available example has a blue dial and an alligator strap. Kodner Galleries will also present a Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5167A wristwatch, a new Rolex Yacht Master II in 18-karat white gold, and a ladies Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date watch from 1999.
Three vessels by Pablo Picasso lead the fine and decorative art categories. The first, made in 1952, is a white earthenware vessel with sapphire blue accents ($40,000 – $50,000).
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/kodner/pablo-picasso-1881-1973-2248407
A puzzled face decorates the front while a half-moon handle, bulbous spout, and open cylinder rest on the top. Picasso created the two other available pieces in 1954 and 1969, respectively. Each vessel features a disjointed face with painted geometric designs along the sides.
This Kodner Galleries auction offers several additional lots of interest:
* Tiffany & Co. Atlas bracelet in 18-karat gold ($5,000 – $7,000)
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/kodner/tiffany-co-18k-atlas-bracelet-2248380
* “Fanfare Player” bronze sculpture by German artist Eugen Schlipf ($3,000 – $5,000)
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/kodner/eugen-schlipf-german-1869-1943-2248410
* Impressionistic Parisian street painting attributed to Antoine Blanchard ($2,000 – $3,000)
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/kodner/attrib-antoine-blanchard-c-1910-1988-2248503
* Limited-edition Aphrodite sculpture by Russian-French artist Erté ($1,000 – $2,500)
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/kodner/erte-russian-french-1892-1990-2248420
* 19th-century German inlaid polyphon music box with disks ($800 – $1,200)
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/kodner/polyphon-music-box-2248534
Established in 1906, Kodner Galleries is a leading full-service auction house located in Dania Beach, Florida. It specializes in fine estate jewelry, decorative art, furniture, Chinese porcelain and jades, and more. Kodner presents around 20 general auction sales each year.
Kodner Galleries’ upcoming Estate Jewelry, Art & Collectibles auction will start on June 9th, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT. Visit Bidsquare to view the complete catalog and place a bid.
Media Source
AuctionDaily
Source Link
https://auctiondaily.com/news/gia-certified-jewelry-picasso-pottery-available-at-kodner-galleries/
Liz Catalano
Auction Daily
+1 201-654-6220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn