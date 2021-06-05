Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Oren Jay Sofer

Oren Jay Sofer is a long-time mindfulness teacher, coach, and author of Say What You Mean: A Mindful Approach To Nonviolent Communication.

Presence is our natural state.”
— Oren Jay Sofer
SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oren Jay Sofer has spent many years studying and practicing Buddhism, Yoga, and Mindfulness. He has since used those skills to lead trainings in various companies on a wide range of mindfulness topics. Oren is a long-time mindfulness teacher, coach, and author of Say What You Mean: A Mindful Approach To Nonviolent Communication.

In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Oren Jay Sofer joins Brilliant Miller to discuss communication and the significant power that our words can have. They talk about the techniques we can use to keep our communication nonviolent and effective, and the obstacles and challenges that can make communication more difficult, and how to overcome them.

Topics Discussed:
• Presence
• The power of breath
• Buddhist tradition
• The impact of proper communication
• Writing skills
• The power of habit

Watch the interview on YouTube https://youtu.be/GEfYN5_gwGA and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).
Visit the Oren Jay Sofer guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/oren-jay-sofer/ and the podcast interview page at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/say-what-you-mean-a-mindful-approach-to-nonviolent-communication/.

About

Brilliant Miller founded the School for Good Living as a b-corporation that exists to empower everyone to live a life of meaning, purpose, and contribution. SGL serves individuals through a collection of services that include the Transformational Coaching Program (TCP), Coach Training Program (CTP), private one-on-one coaching, plus free content including the Three Point Thursdays email newsletter and weekly podcast interviews with thought leaders, extraordinary coaches, writers, and big thinkers.

