Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Don Miguel Ruiz Jr
Don Miguel Ruiz Jr is the author of five books, including his latest publication The Seven Secrets To Healthy Happy Relationships.
Whenever I judge someone, I’m punishing them for an agreement they never made.”SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don belongs to a family with a rich heritage in the Mexican Toltec tradition. Having learned the tradition from the teachings and preachings of his grandmother, Don now dedicates his life to helping others heal from the wounds that conditional love inflicted upon them. He is the author of five books, including his latest publication The Seven Secrets To Healthy Happy Relationships.
— Don Miguel Ruiz Jr
In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Don Miguel Ruiz Jr joins Brilliant Miller to discuss the importance and power of unconditional love, a mission that he and his family have been dedicated to for generations. They talk about domestication, and how we can influence the person we become; the idea of commitment and love, and how you can better love others unconditionally; the difference between guilt and remorse and how it relates to forgiveness; the definition of love, and it’s wide array of applications. Lastly, Don shares his insights on the creative process and what it takes to get a book written.
Topics Discussed:
• Toltec traditions
• Domestication
• Living into your potential
• What love is
• Condition vs unconditional love
• Difference between guilt and remorse
• Commitment
Watch the interview on YouTube https://youtu.be/-lrpDf6P7X4 and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).
Visit the Don Miguel Ruiz Jr guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/don-miguel-ruiz-jr/ and the podcast interview page at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/the-seven-secrets-to-healthy-happy-relationships/.
Don Migual Ruiz Jr Podcast Interview