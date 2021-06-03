Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Michael Moss
Michael Moss is a Pulitzer prize winning reporter and author of Hooked: Food, Free Will, and How the Food Giants Exploit Our Addictions.
You can’t jog off junk food.”SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Michael Moss joins Brilliant Miller to discuss the life of an investigative reporter. They talk about some of his greatest discoveries and how he dug them up. They also talk at length about the food industry and how they have adapted their products to play to our natural inclination towards sugar. He details a dilemma between the “go” brain and the “stop” brain; and how sugar can confuse the two. The interview concludes by talking about the creative process and how it differs for investigative reporters.
— Michael Moss
Topics Discussed:
• Addiction, what is it?
• Memory’s influence on addiction
• The faster the substance is processed, the greater the impact
• How fat impacts our ability to process information
• How to tell good stories
Watch the interview on YouTube (https://youtu.be/rac3MOXRGmY) and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).
Visit the Boyd Varty guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/michael-moss/ and the podcast interview page at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/hooked-how-the-food-giants-exploit-our-addictions/.
