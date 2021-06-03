LGBTQ MEDITATION COURSE FOR PRIDE MONTH 2021

World's First LGBTQ+ Meditation Courses LGBTQ+ Meditation Courses - crafted by the LGBTQ+ Community FISU Meditation Courses for the LGBTQ+ Community - No Barriers!

CELEBRATING PRIDE MONTH – We Proudly offer the WORLD'S FIRST DEDICATED MEDITATION COURSE FOR THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY” — Guru Rajesh Ananda

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CELEBRATING PRIDE MONTH – We Proudly offer the WORLD'S FIRST DEDICATED MEDITATION COURSE FOR THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY

Built on our LGBTQ+ community meditators' profound experiences, and with some of them now teachers on this project to help spread the benefits of meditation to the LGBTQ+ community, we have crafted our LGBTQ+ Meditation Course beginning on Saturday, 26th June 2021 at 10am BST.

There are many single meditation lessons and videos around the web for the community. Still, none are dedicated to taking you in a personal journey of self-discovery and strengthening over 12 weeks led by an LGBTQ+ instructor.

There are 10 live instructor-led sessions delivered through our innovative course player integrated with Zoom, plus 45 self-paced study lessons via videos, audios and eBooks. The self-paced study lessons follow the course's path and deliver content relevant to the learner's experiences at this time.

Online Course Details and schedule: https://academy.fisu.org/course/lgbtq-meditation-course

Some of the many benefits (an expanded version is on the site here: https://academy.fisu.org/course/lgbtq-meditation-course)

Self Acceptance & Loving Yourself

Coming Out – Gain strength to make it a celebration of your identity

Calm, Relaxation & Peace of mind – stop mind chatter

Improve Mental Health Well-Being especially after lockdown

Cultivate Compassion & Forgiveness

Being who you want to be – Gender does not defines you

Greater self-esteem and confidence

Scene Influences - easier to steer away from “scene” influences

Sharpen Concentration and accelerate Cognition

Overcoming depression

How to avoid addictions, promiscuity and dependencies

All these subjects are covered within the course plus many others.

Testimonials from the LGBTQ+ Community are here: https://academy.fisu.org/course/lgbtq-meditation-course (scroll down to testimonial area).

Our Great Value Course Pricing:

The cost for the entire 12-week course is a reasonable £199/Euro199/USD199 – with concessions for unemployed.

Course Sessions take place on Sundays at 10 AM BST (GMT+1)

75 Minute Free Introductory Talks (obligatory to attend before enrolling) are regularly scheduled.

Languages: Future Course will be taught in either English, Spanish & Greek.

FISU Meditation is a non-profit organisation and registered educational charity that teaches the art of Meditation and Spiritual Unfoldment. UK Charity No: 1061185.

FISU does not have any employees worldwide and it’s teacher dedicate their time to teach others as meditation has changed their lives and want to help others change theirs.

For more details, please contact:

FISU meditation HQ, London, E4 9AL

Phone: Gururaj Rajesh Ananda Mobile: +447793562103

Email: Rajesh.Ananda@fisu.org

Academy Online: academy.fisu.org

Main Website: www.fisu.org

Philosophy Life-Skills Website: www.gururajananda.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/fisumeditation

Twitter: @rajeshananda

Instagram: @themeditation.guru

Platform: FISU’s global operations run on the Salesforce.org platform where it was the first meditation school to adapt the platform. The FISU Meditation Academy is integrated with Salesforce.