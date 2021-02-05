BODY, MIND & SPIRIT INTEGRATION THROUGH MEDITATION EMBRACING THE THEME OF LGBTQ+ HISTORY MONTH 2021

Happy FISU Meditators FISU Meditation Academy World's First LGBTQ+ Meditation Courses

FISU Meditation techniques are designed to integrate the three aspects of man – Body, Mind and Spirit, perfect for the theme of LGBTQ+ History Month.

Our dedicated Meditation Course for the LGBTQ+ Community & History Month 2021” — Guru Rajesh Ananda

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our dedicated Meditation Course for the LGBTQ+ Community & History Month 2021

The first part of our course is structured to start the process of personal integration, and as this occurs, there is greater harmony between these three aspects. This has so many benefits on all level:

Body – We reflect stress into the physical, which is undoubtedly a precursor to disease – or dis-ease of the mind. When your body is not in a "fight or flight" (Sympathetic) state, it can function more effectively and heal itself.

Mind – The calming of the mind and central nervous system in meditation allows us to preserve our mental and physical energies. Meditators report greater energy levels and can achieve more in their day. We also achieve better objectivity of our thought processes when the mind is calm, and everything becomes so much clearer, and the mind stops chattering. That profound calmness reflects into the physical body.

Spirit – The Universal energies within us are like a vast reservoir. As we descend through the mind, we have access to those subtler energies that reside there. These energies help support us and bring forth other inherent faculties like intuition, creativity, awareness, perception and strength.

SPECIAL HISTORY MONTH COURSE

We have crafted the world's first LGBTQ+ Meditation Course that continues on Sunday, 21st February 2021 at 3 PM GMT / 10 AM EST.

This 12-week course is built on our LGBTQ+ community meditators' profound and life-changing experiences. Some of them are now teachers on this project to help spread the profound and life-transforming benefits of meditation to the LGBTQ+ community.

A perfect lockdown antidote!

There are many single meditation lessons and videos around the web for the community. Still, none are dedicated to taking you in a personal journey of self-discovery and strengthening over 12 weeks led by an LGBTQ+ instructor.

Ten live instructor-led sessions are delivered through our innovative course player integrated with Zoom, plus 45 self-paced study lessons via videos, audios and eBooks. The self-paced study lessons follow the course's path and deliver content relevant to the learner's experiences at this time.

Online Course Details and schedule: https://academy.fisu.org/course/lgbtq-meditation-course

Here are some of the many course benefits (an expanded version is on the site here: https://academy.fisu.org/course/lgbtq-meditation-course)

• Coming Out – Gain strength to make it a celebration of your identity

• Self Acceptance & Loving Yourself

• Calm, Relaxation & Peace of Mind – Stop Mind Chatter

• Improve Mental Health Well-Being especially through lockdown

• Overcoming Depression – Meditation is more effective than medication

• Dealing with and accepting those who are homophobic or transphobic and Bullying

• How to deal with negative people and their opinions

• Cultivate Compassion & Forgiveness

• Be who you want to be – Gender does not define you

• Greater Self-Esteem and Confidence

• Sharpen Concentration and accelerate Cognition

• Scene Influences - easier to steer away from "scene" influences

• How to avoid Addictions, Promiscuity, and Dependencies

All these subjects are covered within the course plus many others.

Testimonials from the LGBTQ+ Community are here: https://academy.fisu.org/course/lgbtq-meditation-course (scroll down to testimonial area).

Our Great Value Course Pricing:

The entire 12-week course cost is a reasonable GB £199 (with concessions for unemployed and some reductions depending on the country of residence).

Course Sessions take place on Sundays at 2 PM GMT / 9 AM EST

75 Minute Free Introductory Talks (obligatory to attend before enrolling) are regularly scheduled.

Languages: Future Courses will be taught in English, Spanish or Greek.

FISU Meditation is a non-profit organisation and registered educational charity that teaches the art of Meditation and Spiritual Unfoldment. UK Charity No: 1061185.

FISU does not have any employees worldwide, and it's teachers dedicate their time to help others as meditation has changed their lives, and they want to help others change theirs.

FISU Meditation is lead by Guru Rajesh Ananda.

LGBTQ+ HISTORY MONTH FACTS

WHY THIS MONTH?

LGBT History Month came about shortly after, in February 2003, following the abolition of Section 28 of the UK Local Government Act 1988 which previously made it unlawful for local authorities to promote homosexuality and promote the teaching in any school of the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship.

LGBT History Month aims to teach young people about the history of the gay rights movement and promote an inclusive modern society. But this annual celebration is more than an awareness of "education".

It is a time to reflect on where we have been and where we are going. It is a time of remembrance. It is time to support one another. The month-long celebration provides role models, builds community, and represents a civil rights statement about the contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community and combat prejudice against the community.