LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FREE LOVE & RELATIONSHIPS – MASTERCLASS (2-HOURS)

ON GLOBAL LOVE & LABOUR DAY – 1ST MAY 2021 - 10am BST

(LOVE SHOULD NOT BE A LABOUR)

LINK: https://academy.fisu.org/course/love-masterclass

Our Free Masterclass will change the way you think about love and relationships. Rajesh, The Meditation Guru, will present the details via the FISU Meditation Academy and Zoom. There is a video on the course page that describes the content and the topics covered are:

• What is love?

• Difference between romantic and spiritual love

• Why do we say we "fall" in love?

• The journey from dependence to inter-dependence

• How to move from duality (I love you) to Non-duality (I am you)

• Why do people fall out of love - and why can't I find a partner?

• What is a good relationship?

• How relationships evolve or devolve

• Difference between detached, attached and non-attached

• Is compromise in a relationship giving?

• Why are people frightened of commitment?

• Why should we stay faithful?

• Why does communication break down?

• Do we have a soul mate?

• How to become a more loving person

• How do I achieve unconditional love?

• Is love an indication of spirituality?

• Is loving humanity loving God?

• When do we no longer need an object of love

FISU Meditation is a non-profit organisation and registered educational charity that teaches the art of Meditation and Spiritual Unfoldment. UK Charity No: 1061185.

FISU does not have any employees worldwide, and its teachers dedicate their time to help others as meditation has changed their lives, and they want to help others change theirs.

FISU Meditation is lead by Guru Rajesh Ananda.

