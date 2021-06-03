Royalton barracks / Violation of Conditions arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

INCIDENT: Contempt for Violation of a Condition of Release

CASE #: 21B201718

TROOPER: Sgt. Travis Valcourt STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 06/02/2021 7:06 pm

LOCATION: Weston Street, Randolph

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release (X2)

ACCUSED: Amanda L Conant

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

SUMMARY OF INCIDENTS:

On June 1, 2021, after arraignment on various felony charges in the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, Ms. Amanda Conant was issued two separate conditions of release, due to the two separate dockets. As part of her court ordered conditions of release, Ms. Conant was ordered by the court to remain under “house arrest” at a home on Weston Street in Randolph. Per the court order, Ms. Conant was required to be there twenty-four hours a day, except for verifiable employment, legal and medical appointments.

On June 2, 2021 at approximately 7:06 pm, a Trooper out of the Royalton station along with an Orange County Deputy Sheriff stopped on Weston Street in Randolph to check on the status of Ms. Conant. The investigation revealed that Ms. Conant was not home, in violation of her court ordered conditions of release and that she had been dropped off at a home on East Bethel Road in Randolph the previous day.

Ms. Conant was located on East Bethel Road and taken into custody without incident. Ms. Conant was transported to the State Police barracks in Royalton for processing.

Ms. Conant was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Superior Court of Vermont, Windsor Criminal Division on June 3, 2021 at 12:30 pm for arraignment. Ms. Conant was subsequently lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield in lieu of bail.

COURT DATE: 06/03/2021

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.