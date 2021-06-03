Hotel City Zürich: Gastfreund APP Improves Sustainability Operations
Green Globe recently recertified Hotel City Zürich for the third year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timelessly modern and comfortable, Hotel City Zürich is a Superior Boutique Hotel located in the heart of Zurich.
Stephan Knubel, General Manager at the hotel said, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest challenge for us was how to continue to act sustainably and implement our sustainability goals. Since various regulations regarding hygiene standards needed to be addressed during the pandemic, it was not always easy to design our sustainability goals as we usually do in our planning program. For the future, we wish to simplify the implementation of practices despite difficulties faced during the pandemic, and be able to continue pursuing, instigating and expanding our sustainability vision. "
Properties must undergo a stringent audit by Green Globe before certification is approved. Hotel City Zürich has complied with an increased number of indicators, demonstrating improvement despite the difficult times faced. In acknowledgement of its sustainable management and operations, the hotel has been awarded a commendable compliance score of 83%.
Gastfreund APP
As part of the hotel’s communications strategy, all iPads have now been replaced with Gastfreund APP a web platform where guests can directly submit special requests and learn more about the region and the hotel. Gastfreund APP is a user-friendly tool that limits the need for additional technology. Flyers and documentation normally available to guests have also been removed as a sanitary precaution to avoid the spread of Covid-19 when handling them.
Helping the Community
Hotel City Zürich still managed to carry out several of its social initiatives although staff numbers and resources have been reduced. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Hotel City Zürich could only support Schweizer Tafel through financial donations in 2020 but the hotel hopes to see increased involvement this year if conditions ease. Schweizer Tafel distributes around 16 tons of surplus food to social institutions and distribution points every day to aid those affected by poverty.
Furthermore, in March this year, the hotel joined other Zürich City Hotels and donated 56 000 rubber gloves, 41.6 litres of disinfectant and 150 protective masks directly to the Unispital Zürich. As many Zürich City Hotels faced reduced operations or had to close completely during lockdowns, these materials were no longer needed at the hotel though they were urgently wanted at hospitals.
Sustainable Options
In line with its green objectives, several products have been replaced with more sustainable options at the property. In guest rooms individual shower and shampoo supplies have been changed to large dispensers and ecological shampoos. In addition, Hotel City Zürich uses eco-friendly products for laundry and general cleaning, and recyclable cups are available for take aways as well for guests.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
