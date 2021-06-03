Grand Park Kodhipparu Invests in Solar Power for the Future
Green Globe recently recertified Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives for the second year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives is a luxurious one-island-one-resort destination featuring a collection of idyllic beach-front pool villas, breathtaking overwater villas and spacious two-bedroom villas. The surrounding azure waters are home to a variety of colourful and exotic marine life.
The tropical island resort’s sustainability strategy has taken a major step forward with the completion of its Solar Panels Project in April. The project took two months approximately to set up and undergo testing.
The solar panel project started at the end of February 2021 and the new solar panels serve to increase electricity production from 50kWp to 369 kWp, eight times the amount of energy previously produced. Over five weeks, the Solar Team used durable corrosion proof materials that will withstand wear and tear from the harsh tropical climate. Specially sealed panels and materials include high quality aluminium material for railings, screw tops with 6mm water-proof rubber washers and railing joints fixed with thermal metals to allow expansion and contraction as the weather changes. A total of 1,026 panels and 8 inverters along with cabling were installed on the rooftops of five buildings that are remotely connected to a control panel server.
Rigorous testing ensued to ensure daily energy demands are met when combined with power supplied by the resort’s generators. Within a two-week period, total power production from the solar panels was 21,593Kwh which equates to 1,542kwh per day or 420ltrs of diesel savings per day and a cost savings of approximately 216.72USD per day (according to fuel costs in April 2021).
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives continually looks for ways to be more sustainable in their operations. The resort is guided by Park Hotel Group’s commitment to positively impact the lives of people in communities and the Planet and has implemented several initiatives to preserve the environment. Efforts include producing their own drinking water, reducing plastics use on the island by eliminating the use of plastic straws and using only glass bottles, recycling water for irrigating plants and green areas, and planting a coral garden to revitalize the house reef.
About Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives
Located on North Malé Atoll and a mere 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives is a luxurious one-island-one resort destination in the Maldives featuring a collection of 120 idyllic beach-front pool villas, breathtaking overwater villas and spacious two-bedroom villas. Designed by world-renowned hospitality firm, Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort is an oasis of luxury and tranquillity featuring open and breezy public spaces alongside modern interiors inspired by the Maldivian the island, local traditions and crafts. An unrivalled range of leisure facilities includes an overwater spa with seven treatment rooms, a fully-equipped PADI dive facility, a recreation beach club, Little Explorers kids' club, three outstanding destination-dining offerings and an infinity pool. Connect with Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives on socials - Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
About Park Hotel Group
Headquartered in Singapore, Park Hotel Group is one of Asia Pacific’s leading hospitality companies. Established in 1961, Park Hotel Group’s growing presence in the region today comprises of nearly 30 hotels and resorts operating or under development across 11 key destinations. With a focus on expanding across Asia Pacific and meeting the changing needs of travellers today, Park Hotel Group has a brand portfolio featuring its luxury Grand Park, its upscale Park Hotel and its midscale Destination, as well as Park Rewards, its dedicated loyalty programme that rewards guests, diners and corporate bookers. Find out more about Park Hotel Group at www.parkhotelgroup.com, get our latest news on www.parkhotelgroupnews.com and connect with us on socials - Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
About Grand Park
Grand Park is the luxury brand of Park Hotel Group that is synonymous with premium accommodation, experiences and comfort that are designed for savvy and well-heeled travellers. Today, Grand Park has seven properties in city and resort destinations of Singapore, Maldives, Hokkaido (Otaru), Wuxi, Xi An and Kunming.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
