Svitch Bikes scores 100+ Confirmed Sales in the first 48 Hours of Indiegogo Pre-Launch Campaign
Svitch Bike holds up thousand plus registrations 2 weeks prior to Global Launch; let's crowdfund & support the brand with these Unique Product & Offerings.PALM SPRING , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Global Launch of Svitch Electric Bike is ready to Kick-off on June 15th, 2021, via Indiegogo Crowdfunding Platform. This Indian Electric Bike manufacturing company already holds up hundreds of pre-booking orders & thousand plus registrations, weeks before the actual launch. That is Fascinating!
The Brand celebrates its strong market hold in India, now they are ready to introduce their impressive product to the rest of the world. To make everyone taste its adventurous adrenaline rush, the company offers FLAT 50% OFF to all the Indiegogo Backers on every Svitch Bike Model.
With all the Global Launch excitement, the company offers additional incentive to all the VIP MEMBERS who reserves their E-Bike during the PRE-LAUNCH campaign period. Every VIP member is entitled to receive a Customized Box of Svitch Goodies worth $100, and goodies involve ‘Svitch Official Merchandise & Svitch Bike Accessories’ to enhance the bike and riders-look in one go.
The Brand thoroughly understands customer pain points to every extent. So, they offer Self-Choose-Delivery-Slot to every backer and help them to make their delivery option more versatile. Now backers do not have to wait a whole year to get their crowdfunded product to get delivered. With Svitch Bikes, backers will get a chance to choose from different delivery slots in the very first year itself.
When it comes to Svitch Electric Bikes, the whole new door of riding possibilities gets wide-open. One can use the bike to achieve workout goals without hassles. By just pedaling down the bike, the rider experiences 5 modes of Pedal Assist that give an electric boost to the journey in-between and one can ride long distances without getting tired during the ride. Svitch Bike also provides full cruise mode with their 'Throttle Drive System', where one can just cruise at 20mph over places and commute to any desired destination quickly and safely. The Bike goes up to 80 miles range, enough to achieve 10 miles cardio challenge for 7 Days a Week on a single charge. The bike comes with a Lithium-ion battery that works as a crucial juice for all the other bike components. Electromagnetic Gyro sensors placed behind the chain wheel coupled with Regenerative Braking grabs all the Extra Produced Energy & put it back into the battery to give the rider a little bit of backup charge. It helps the rider to get an instant increase in the riding range .
Bike gets more convenient with its flexibility when traveling long distances. Svitch Bike’s Unique Foldable Feature eliminates all the travelling limitations. One can simply fold the bike, put it in the car’s trunk, and carry it away on any road trip more freely and relaxed.
Svitch Bikes have considered the ultimate user experience way seriously and thoroughly “Designed & Developed the Bike” to fulfill the end user’s needs. Svitch Bikes are launching their Indiegogo Campaign on 15th June 2021, let us support them with their Global Launch and help them achieve their mission of global launch. Tap the Hyperlink and get registered to our VIP Member list via Indiegogo Today.
