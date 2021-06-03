SmartHub.ai and Mocana Partner on SD-Edge Solutions
SmartHub.ai, a pioneer in AI-based, SD-Edge Solutions and Mocana, a leader in developing scalable security solutions for IIoT announce strategic partnership.PALO ALTO, CA, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartHub.ai, a pioneer in AI-based, software-defined edge solutions and Mocana, a leader in developing and scaling security solutions for industrial IoT and operational technology devices, have partnered to deliver a comprehensive approach to end-to-end, IoT solutions for edge-to-cloud and device-to-cloud services.
The Mocana TrustEdge™ protection platform for 5G and multi-access edge computing gateways, greenfield and brownfield devices will be preloaded and integrated with SmartHub.ai’s INFER™ Suite. This will provide IoT solution providers, enterprises, and operators an important new software option for edge management and ensures that connected IIoT/OT devices function with integrity and are protected by design to provide trusted data for high value artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) operations as well as lifecycle management and analytics.
“This partnership offers a trusted platform for managed security service providers in converged IT/OT ecosystems with a software-defined edge and on-device protection for high assurance of operational integrity and cyber resilience,” said Shreya Uchil, vice president of products and customer success at Mocana.
For chief digital officers and product security architects, the integrated solution features simplified edge management with INFER, and cyber protection as a service with Mocana TrustCenter™. It delivers cost-effective and scalable device registration, key and certificate lifecycle management, continuous risk monitoring, and condition-based maintenance.
“From the perspective of device manufacturers, the long-term economic benefits of digital transformation and compliance outweigh the innovation cost of device hardening and security-by-design without impacting bills of material costs,” added Srinivas Kumar, chief technology and product officer at Mocana.
Mocana TrustEdge with SmartHub.ai’s INFER SD-Edge solutions help enterprises:
• Get seamless visibility to the edge environment as well as connected brownfield and greenfield devices, and at the most granular level
• Simplify the complexity of managing edge environments and make it more intelligent, responsive, and resilient, significantly reducing one-time and ongoing operational costs
• Manage and obtain key data signals from heterogeneous devices valuable for business, IT and information security stakeholders
• Automate the deployment, enrollment, configuration, updates, and monitoring of edge and connected devices with security orchestration pre-integrated with end-user IT controls, such as PKI, LDAP, and AD
• Ensure field devices function as designed and provide trusted data
• Incorporate zero trust elements in solutions across the edge/IoT value chain
• Safeguard the integrity of brownfield and greenfield devices from point of manufacture to onboarding and lifetime field operations with tamper-resistant supply chain integrity
• Facilitate in achieving compliance objectives and risk-based standards, such as IEC, NIST, NERC-CIP, FCG, and FIPS
Mocana TrustEdge combined with SmartHub.ai’s SD-Edge appliances leverage Mocana TrustCenter services hosted on-premise or in the cloud. The Mocana TrustCenter operations and analytics platform provides a tamper-resistant and scalable workflow for transfer of ownership and lifecycle management of devices, fully integrated with supply chain protection, authentication, and certification services. It automates provisioning, orchestration, and management of devices for scalable enrollment and trusted software updates to wired, wireless, and air-gapped devices.
SmartHub.ai’s INFER Suite empowers enterprises to leverage edge environments to increase revenue and efficiency of operations, as well as manage safety and digital risks, by using IoT and AI technologies.
“Today, with billions of devices and sensors deployed to help increase operational efficiencies, support customer experiences and new business models, edge IoT is a critical piece of infrastructure for our customers,” said Niranjan Maka, co-founder and chief executive officer of SmartHub.ai. “We need to put a wrapper to manage the complexity inherent in this infrastructure because of heterogeneity and scale to be supported.”
“I have always been amazed with the innovation and robustness of Mocana software products,” added Sanjay Rajashekar, SmartHub.ai co-founder and chief of revenue and channels. “Through this partnership we now can immediately deliver to the market a scalable, robust, agile and secure, end-to-end solution for edge computing. Given the recent attacks on critical infrastructure, bringing a zero trust framework and technologies to manage edge infrastructure solves one of the important concerns of chief experience officers.”
About SmartHUb.ai:
SmartHub.ai (www.smarthub.ai) is a fast-growing company headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., and with offices in Seattle and Bangalore.
SmartHub.ai’s SD-Edge solutions help companies achieve rapid time-to-value, simplify the complexity of vertical-specific lifecycle management for edge environments (IoT devices, sensors), secure and leverage valuable data from the edge to achieve meaningful capabilities such as predictive analytics, preventative maintenance, continuous compliance, and risk management. Both information technology and operational technology organizations greatly benefit from SmartHub.ai technology.
About Mocana:
Mocana Corporation was founded in 2002, initially focusing on protecting military aircraft, vehicles, and devices. The company now develops packaged software solutions for commercial as well as defense sectors that are widely recognized as best-in-class in IIoT/OT security, protecting well over 100 million devices globally. Mocana’s cryptographic engine is FIPS 140-3 Level 1 certified for various industrial applications. The Mocana trust abstraction platform is extensible to a variety of secure elements and the company’s crypto abstraction platform provides algorithmic agility for crypto engine plugins, easing export control challenges and without reengineering applications. Learn more at https://www.mocana.com.
