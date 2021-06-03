Australian entrepreneur revolutionises network marketing during COVID and builds multi-million dollar forex business
Victoria Wright takes network marketing from Avon to forex & crypto creating new business opportunities for herself & others through person-to-person networkingSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian entrepreneur Victoria Wright has completely revolutionised network marketing during COVID, helping to re-energise and re-imagine the traditional form of person-to-person marketing across the globe. Now, thanks to Ms Wright, network marketers are more likely to meet you through Facebook forums and online chat groups and rather than selling AVON, they are offering opportunities to grow wealth through forex trading and investment in crypto.
Since launching her network marketing businesses, Ms Wright has grown multi-million dollar ventures that have enabled others to grow significant passive wealth as well. She has even released her own book to share her journey and give others inspiration.
According to Ms Wright, while the concept of network marketing which involves selling person-to-person hasn't changed, the way it is done and the products and services sold, have. With so many people staying home during COVID sitting in front of their computers, this has created the ideal situation for network marketing to flourish via the internet. What better way to build a business than to do it from home. Whether you are working from home and fed up with your job or out of work and looking for a job, networking marketing provides the scope to work your own hours and build your own business getting involved in exciting areas such as forex and crypto.
Ms Wright is an inspirational entrepreneur who has dedicated her career to helping people all over the world transition out of their day job when they are fed up with the day-to-day monotony and know that they want something more out of life. Now adding ‘author’ to her resume, she has released a book, ‘I’m Too Old For This Sh*t!’ which talks about leaving the corporate grind and achieving success with network marketing.
“When I was looking to diversify my investments and thinking about forex and, I thought how great it would be if I could undertake a training course to learn the ropes,” Ms Wright said.
“Fast forward to today, I am a self-assured forex and crypto currency investor who has successfully navigated the market and made financial investments that are building a future for my family. I am proud to have partnered with an organisation to help people just like me, take the plunge into forex and crypto. And best of all, it is modelled on network marketing so it offers anyone the opportunity to get involved and earn while they learn.
“Today’s trading technology offers platforms that can help you achieve your financial goals faster and easier than you might have thought possible. Some combine academic learning with real Foreign Exchange success with its commercial contracts.
“The wealth divide between financial classes only continues to expand in Western countries. It is becoming obvious that most people are not learning the very basics of understanding assets and asset management, as well as the opportunities that are available to them. Unfortunately, they do not have sound financial principles to create financial security for themselves and their families.
“I am passionate about helping people achieve financial freedom on their own terms – this may involve achieving financial success outside the traditional corporate job. My partnership with a leading forex trading platform means that I can give every crypto rookie the opportunity to access the benefits of trading, supported by cutting-edge technologies without prior knowledge or experience.”
According to Ms Wright, globally only five percent of traders operating in this market are successful. However, by partnering with the right company, you associate you with the best group of traders internationally, with a combined experience of more than 15 years.
“At the heart of what I do, I am a network marketer. I help people to engage in things in life that they enjoy and can benefit financially from. I am helping people to get involved in the forex and crypto marketplace. Some of these people choose to simply invest and forget, while others decide to become network marketers themselves and share the opportunity with others. If they have a good experience learning and trading through the platform, they will refer others to it and they will benefit themselves from this referral,” Ms Wright continued.
“Crypto is an extremely complex yet exciting sphere of investment. It also has a huge following across the millennial age group. Now people of all ages have the ability to get involved with a very small investment, and also gain further benefits in the form of networking marketing in the process. It’s a win-win.”
Ms Wright is a highly respected entrepreneur, network marketer and author. She wrote ‘I’m Too Old for this Sh*t!’ to help dispel the myths and rumours, which surround the network marketing industry as a way of leaving corporate life for good. She also demonstrates how with the right mindset, you too can achieve success and stop feeling that you are taking one step forward and three steps back with your finances, freedom and life.
Her network marketing businesses are continuing to grow and scale and provide opportunities for others to pursue their passions by creating and growing successful network marketing businesses and revenue streams. According to Ms Wright growing revenue streams can be achieved in a passive way or turbo charged through proactive network marketing. The benefit of network marketing is that it is flexible and can be undertaken at any speed.
‘I’m Too Old for this Sh*t’ is available now. Information about Victoria's network marketing activities can be accessed via her websites.
https://vixta3.my-cashfx.com/
https://victoriawright.com.au
