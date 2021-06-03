VSP News Release - Saint Albans Barracks - VAPO - Highgate, VT - Case#21A201904
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A201904
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood
STATION: VSP - Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 6/2/2021 @ 1645 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rollo Rd, Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Erica Patnode
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 2, 2021 at approximately 1645 hours, State Police in Saint Albans received a complaint of a restraining order violation. Investigation revealed that Erica Patnode (age 42) was in violation of the order due to being at a residence on Rollo Rd in Highgate. The order was still fully in effect and doesn't expire until August. Upon arrival, Troopers located her at the residence, took her into custody, and transported her back to the Saint Albans Barracks for processing.
She was later released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court. No further action at this time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/6/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin Superior
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant John Bruzzi
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police- St Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
P: (802)-524-5993
F: (802)-527-1150