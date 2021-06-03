Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP News Release - Saint Albans Barracks - VAPO - Highgate, VT - Case#21A201904

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A201904

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood                            

STATION: VSP - Saint Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 6/2/2021 @ 1645 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rollo Rd, Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Erica Patnode                                               

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

                On June 2, 2021 at approximately 1645 hours, State Police in Saint Albans received a complaint of a restraining order violation. Investigation revealed that Erica Patnode (age 42) was in violation of the order due to being at a residence on Rollo Rd in Highgate. The order was still fully in effect and doesn't expire until August. Upon arrival, Troopers located her at the residence, took her into custody, and transported her back to the Saint Albans Barracks for processing.

                She was later released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court. No further action at this time.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/6/2021 @ 1000 hours            

COURT: Franklin Superior

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sergeant John Bruzzi

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police- St Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

P: (802)-524-5993

F: (802)-527-1150

 

You just read:

