ARPA Water / Sewer Infrastructure Training

WHEN: June 14, 2021
TIME: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
WHERE: Via Zoom Only
Register in advance for this Zoom webinar here.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. This training will be recorded and made available to the public.
AUDIENCE: Montana Communities
FOR MORE INFORMATION ON ARPA: Click Here
