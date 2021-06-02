Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ARPA Water / Sewer Infrastructure Training

WHEN:  June 14, 2021   TIME:  1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. WHERE:  Via Zoom Only Register in advance for this Zoom webinar here.     After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. This training will be recorded and made available to the public.  AUDIENCE:  Montana Communities  FOR MORE INFORMATION ON ARPA: Click Here 

ARPA Water / Sewer Infrastructure Training

