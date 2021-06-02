Judicial Profile: Tulare County Judge Anthony Fultz

(Subscription required) “My heart is telling me to let [the defendant] have his time to be with his family and say goodbye to his brother, but my head, and the law, is telling me something different,” Fultz responded. “My sympathy goes out to [him] and his family. I wish there was a way we could do it safely to assure the safety of the community and his appearance in court. I just don’t see a way we can do that under the current circumstances.”