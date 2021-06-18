Bytepoints loyalty points platform for small merchants built on Gobyte Blockchain goes live
Starting June 2021, the Bytepoints platform goes live in Spain allowing consumers to obtain “Bytes” by just uploading receipts of their purchases in any shop.BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bytepoints platform through it's local partner OhBarri now allows 500k habitants in Spain to start acquiring "Bytes" by just providing their shopping receipts to the platform.
Ohbarri app users are able to obtain between 0.5-1.5% of immediate cash-back in Bytes by taking a photo of their shopping receipts through the app which can be found already in beta in Google play, available for spanish users.
The Bytepoints platform positions as a fidelity & marketing platform for the small merchants and poses 0-barriers for merchants since they don't need to handle cryptocurrencies at any point of the process. For an small monthly subscription, local merchants are featured in the list of shops where users can spend their rewards and, most interestingly, each business is also allowed to publish weekly offers/promotions to maximize their digital outreach. Best of all, any funds spent by the users is processed by the platform and received by the local business directly in its bank account.
At tech level, Bytepoints platform leverages the power of AI and Blockchain and provides a built-in, fully compliant layer that allows a 100% traceability of the transactions being performed. Bytepoints is built on top of the Gobyte Blockchain infrastructure and each "Byte", represent 1/1000th of Gobyte native token. As a result, the platform puts together the best of both worlds, an open infrastructure and global network with a fully auditable and compliant system.
The local brand being released in Spain, Ohbarri is running the Bytepoints platform and has already been backed by several local institutions such as Universitat Rovira i Virgili enterpreneurship program and graduated from business acceleration programs such as the World Mobile Capital Foundation: OnCampus Collider.
The platform now plans to foster the growth of its 1st mainstream use case upcoming months. More daily information will be published on platform Bytepoints page and Twitter account.
