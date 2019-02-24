Pungo releases during #WMC19 its new Blockchain Wallet supporting stablecoins & cash deposit & withdraw

Wallet new design

Pungo presents in Barcelona during this week its simplified Blockchain wallet that includes support for stable coins and integrated deposit & withdraw of funds.

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pungo has chosen the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to release its new Blockchain wallet including a number of exciting features that will be deployed to market upcoming weeks.The new Pungo Wallet supports a growing amount of Blockchain tokens, including those created with Ethereum, Bitcoin and Komodo chains. The new design puts especial attention on Stable tokens and offers a unique user experience that sets up the basis for a new alternative to online wallets such Paypal.Wallet integrates Pungo Cloud api services in-wallet, which allows users to deposit and withdraw with several fiat currencies. Pungo also will be releasing upcoming weeks exciting features such as direct token exchanging in-wallet, acquiring coupons or topping up phones, among others.Additionally Pungo has partnered with Spark Card to distribute and reload Spark debit cards directly within Pungo wallet. Now all Spark Card users will be able to use Pungo wallet to load their cards conveniently.During this week, Pungo team is participating in several events in Barcelona related to MWC 2019 Week. More specifically on monday, tuesday and thursday evening we will be presenting the new wallet and its upcoming features, exact place being announced in our social networks.More daily information will be published in Twitter.Find more about Pungo on our page.

Pungo wallet video presentation



