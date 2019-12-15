Pungo selected TOP-20 Blockchain Startup in European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona 20-21st January 2020
Pungo Cash has been selected as TOP20 Blockchain Project at European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona 20-21st January 2020BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pungo is a young project started a couple of years ago as a hobby which has rapidly evolved into a full project. Based in the EU by its Founder & CEO, Sergi Compte, the company started its operations in stealth mode during 2019, with small volumes to test its MVP.
Pungo Cash has been selected as TOP-20 PROJECT over +120 Startups, to be presented at RACE event that will take place in Barcelona the 21st January 2020 during the European Blockchain Convention. Pungo is building a mainstream focused product to help businesses and people send payments using Blockchain Komodo technology to +35 countries; especially focusing Europe and Latam markets.
Pungo Cash is already performing a closed pilot with several businesses and individuals, which will be followed soon by a closed beta and it's planning to scale & expand its operations upcoming year by on-boarding strategic investors & collaborators.
