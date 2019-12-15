Pungo selected TOP-20 Blockchain Startup in European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona 20-21st January 2020

Pungo Cash will be unveiled at RACE by EBC Pungo selected as TOP European blockchain project

Pungo Cash has been selected as TOP20 Blockchain Project at European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona 20-21st January 2020

BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pungo is a young project started a couple of years ago as a hobby which has rapidly evolved into a full project. Based in the EU by its Founder & CEO, Sergi Compte , the company started its operations in stealth mode during 2019, with small volumes to test its MVP.Pungo Cash has been selected as TOP-20 PROJECT over +120 Startups, to be presented at RACE event that will take place in Barcelona the 21st January 2020 during the European Blockchain Convention . Pungo is building a mainstream focused product to help businesses and people send payments using Blockchain Komodo technology to +35 countries; especially focusing Europe and Latam markets.Pungo Cash is already performing a closed pilot with several businesses and individuals, which will be followed soon by a closed beta and it's planning to scale & expand its operations upcoming year by on-boarding strategic investors & collaborators.



