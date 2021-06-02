St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A402059
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/10/2021 at approximately 1430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 64 Clear Meadow Lane, Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Andrew Winthrop
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VICTIM: Paul Ewald Fahle
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/10/2021 Vermont State Police received a report about
threatening located at the address above. Through investigation, it was
determined that Winthrop threatened Fahle with a stun gun device and pepper
spray. There were no injuries reported from the incident. Winthrop was issued
a citation for Criminal Threatening.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/4/2021 at 0800
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585