Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,713 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402059

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5/10/2021 at approximately 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 64 Clear Meadow Lane, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Winthrop                                              

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

VICTIM: Paul Ewald Fahle

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/10/2021 Vermont State Police received a report about

threatening located at the address above.  Through investigation, it was

determined that Winthrop threatened Fahle with a stun gun device and pepper

spray.  There were no injuries reported from the incident.  Winthrop was issued

a citation for Criminal Threatening. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/4/2021 at 0800          

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal Threatening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.