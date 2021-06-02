St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A402059

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/10/2021 at approximately 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 64 Clear Meadow Lane, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Andrew Winthrop

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VICTIM: Paul Ewald Fahle

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/10/2021 Vermont State Police received a report about

threatening located at the address above. Through investigation, it was

determined that Winthrop threatened Fahle with a stun gun device and pepper

spray. There were no injuries reported from the incident. Winthrop was issued

a citation for Criminal Threatening.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/4/2021 at 0800

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

