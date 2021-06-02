Williston Barracks / Violation of an abuse prevention order
CASE#: 21A101947
DATE/TIME: 6/2/2021 at 1030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hogback Rd Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Lauren Frank
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a complaint on a violation of an abuse prevention order. Lauren Frank of Stowe Vermont had made multiple phone calls and sent multiple text messages to two separate people whom each had restraining orders against her. Frank was served the relief from abuse order just a day prior. Frank was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille Superior Court at a later date.
COURT DATE/TIME: June 16, 2021
COURT: Lamoille Superior Court
