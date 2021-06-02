Williston Barracks / Violation of an abuse prevention order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A101947

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Brandon Doll

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 6/2/2021 at 1030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hogback Rd Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Lauren Frank

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a complaint on a violation of an abuse prevention order. Lauren Frank of Stowe Vermont had made multiple phone calls and sent multiple text messages to two separate people whom each had restraining orders against her. Frank was served the relief from abuse order just a day prior. Frank was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille Superior Court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: June 16, 2021

COURT: Lamoille Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Sgt. Brandon Doll

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

Email: Brandon.doll@vermont.gov