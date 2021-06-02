DHEC Announces CareSouth Carolina as Newest ‘Community Hero’ for Mobilizing COVID-19 Vaccines to Rural Areas

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 2, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has named CareSouth Carolina as the latest recipient of the agency’s Community Hero award for going above and beyond to bring lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines to rural communities.

CareSouth Carolina, a health center with several locations throughout the Pee Dee region, has been a key partner with DHEC for holding COVID-19 testing locations since the onset of the pandemic. CareSouth Carolina was recently nominated as a Community Hero for its continued support of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, especially for its Moby Outreach Program. Medical staff use five “Moby” vans to drive to rural and underserved areas of the region to administer the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine as part of ongoing efforts to ensure all residents have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“CareSouth is a valued partner and has been a major player in our unified response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jim Bruckner, DHEC’s Pee Dee Region Public Health Director. “It’s a team effort to vaccinate as many South Carolinians as possible, and we’re fortunate to continue to have the trusted support of CareSouth as we work to beat COVID-19 once and for all.”

DHEC presented a Community Heroes award to CareSouth Carolina representatives on May 27. From left to right are Kelly Eaddy, DHEC’s Pee Dee Region Operations Director; Jim Bruckner, DHEC’s Pee Dee Region Public Health Director; Ann Lewis, CEO of CareSouth Carolina; Jay Hodge, CareSouth Carolina Board Chair; State Rep. Pat Henegan; and Ruthie Odom, DHEC’s Pee Dee Region Lead Operations Director.

“It is a real honor to receive this accolade,” said Ann Lewis, CEO of CareSouth Carolina. “We believe that collaboration with good people like these folks from DHEC, who work to meet the needs of our communities, is what will make a difference in this battle against COVID-19. We are all in this together! Our thanks to DHEC for being such an amazing partner.”

Learn more about CareSouth Carolina at www.caresouth-carolina.com. For the latest COVID-19 information in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.

Nominating a Community Hero To nominate a Community Hero for their efforts to be a local leader and support public health actions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, submit a nomination form and a brief description of the nominee’s community involvement. DHEC will regularly announce new Community Heroes and will archive all award recipients online here.

###