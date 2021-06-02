Leading Early Learning—A Professional Learning Series for Elementary School Administrators

As Maine elementary schools have added preschool programming and continue to support the development of children in the Pre-K -Grade 3 span, many elementary principals have requested additional professional learning to support their work as educational leaders. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and several Maine educational organizations, listed below, have collaborated to design an exciting new professional learning series to address identified needs and support professional growth. We are pleased to announce that the first cohort for this series will launch during the 2021-22 school year.

The series will not only provide participants with opportunities to deepen their knowledge of early learning pedagogy and best practices related to supporting students and teachers across Pre-K-3, but it will also provide participants with a professional learning network, opportunity to target a self-selected aspect of practice through a project-based approach, and be supported through facilitated discussions and coaching opportunities. Participants will be engaged in a variety of modes of learning, from asynchronous learning modules to professional learning communities, to attendance at a statewide early learning conference.

If this opportunity interests you, please review the details of the series in the informational guide. A link to apply for the series is included in the informational guide. The series will be able to support up to 20 participants. Applications will be received through June 30, but once spaces are filled, a waiting list will be generated.

An optional informational session about this professional learning opportunity will also be held on June 15 from 3:30-4:30 for anyone who is interested in learning more and who has questions about the opportunity. Register for the informational session using this link.

For additional information, please contact Lee Anne Larsen, Early Learning Team Coordinator at Maine DOE, leeann.larsen@maine.gov.

Leading Early Learning Partner Organizations

Maine Department of Education

Maine Roads to Quality Professional Development Network

Maine Principals Association

Maine Association for the Education of Young Children

UMaine Center for Community Inclusion and Disability Studies