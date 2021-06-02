Scenic Dominion Estate in San Antonio Set for June 21st Interluxe.com Auction
The Auction Marks the Second in the Dominion for Interluxe in the Past YearSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe, Luxury Real Estate Auction Marketplace, is pleased to offer another incredible San Antonio property located in The Dominion for online auction. Situated on 2.47± acres on a cul-de-sac lot, this Texas Hill Country estate boasts breathtaking views, luxury comforts, lush landscaping, an idyllic pool and more. The online auction represents a tremendous buying opportunity as the property was previously listed for $5,500,000 and is going to auction with a starting bid of only $1.5M. Bidding begins Monday, June 21st at 9:00am CDT.
www.interluxe.com/12529
Luxury and security are cornerstones of this premier property. Designed and built-in collaboration with Braswell and Kenigstein, the home features incredible architectural design and sensational views of Texas Hill Country. The estate offers five bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms, among several living spaces that are ideal for entertaining. Limestone walls and beamed ceilings accentuate the home and are complemented by rich woodwork and antique pieces throughout. The spacious kitchen is an ideal gathering place, complete with an oversized, eat-in island, butler’s pantry, gas appliances, separate dining area, and access to the home’s expansive, stone veranda. The master suite is a retreat all its own, complete with access to the outdoor veranda, separate sitting area, and a spa-like master bathroom with walk-in shower and clawfoot bathtub. Other notable living spaces inside the home include a media room with full bar, game room, office, and an incredible living room complete with an abundance of natural light and limestone, see-through gas fireplace. The crowning features of this home are its outdoor spaces. The estate’s expansive veranda offers spectacular views of Texas Hill Country, as well as offers multiple seating areas and outdoor barbecue area. The grounds of the property are filled with lush, manicured landscaping with mature trees and a koi pond. Additionally, the estate boasts an idyllic pool with attached spa, separate bath, covered patio area, and fire pit.
Situated on 1,500± acres, The Dominion is a gated, luxury community in San Antonio’s The Rim. Home to some of the most affluent residents of San Antonio, the Dominion provides endless amenities, multiple guarded and gated entrances, picturesque ponds and access to a private golf course and country club. The Dominion Country Club, offers a world-class golf course, seven separate dining areas, a wine room, 13 tennis courts, an Olympic-sized pool, and a spa. The property itself is ideally located within 30 minutes of downtown San Antonio and historical landmark, The Alamo.
The sale comes on the heels of another recent auction sale Interluxe conducted in The Dominion in December 2020. “The Dominion is an incredible community, and this property is no different,” says Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe. “Building on our last campaign, we’re excited to bring this one-of-a-kind Hill Country home to market. The views and character of the home are second to none and this will be an incredible buying opportunity that’s not to be missed.”
Auctions are becoming more commonplace among luxury multi-million dollar home sales. Especially during a robust real estate market where inventory is limited, more sellers are turning to auction to achieve the results they seek in a set timeframe. "I decided to go with Interluxe because I was impressed with their worldwide client/marketing database, said the seller. “I'm optimistic about the auction and its success that will enable Interluxe the opportunity to further penetrate the high-cost/luxury living home market in the San Antonio, Texas area."
The sale is being conducted in partnership with Miguel Herrera of Coldwell Banker Harper Global Luxury. "Interluxe has developed a successful track record in the Texas Hill Country area with their innovative marketing approach, and we are excited to be partnering with them," said Herrera. "We are looking forward to a successful auction and sale of this fantastic property in The Dominion community," Herrera added.
Prospective buyers and representatives are welcome to visit the property on Fri., June 18th (11AM-3PM) Sat., June 19th (11AM-3PM) & Sun., June 20th (1PM-4PM). To make an appointment to view the property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893. Brokers are fully protected! More information about the property including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.interluxe.com/12529. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.
About Interluxe:
Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at www.Interluxe.com.
Alex Goodman
Interluxe
+1 704-288-3570
email us here