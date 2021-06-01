Nominees announced for 4th District Court vacancy

June 1, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (June 1, 2021) — The Fourth District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Fourth District Court. The vacancy results from the retirement of Judge Darold J. McDade, July 16, 2021.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Shawn Howell, attorney/chief counsel, Utah County Public Defender Association; Kara North, attorney, Fillmore Spencer; Sean Petersen, commissioner, Fourth District Court; Brook Sessions, judge, Wasatch County Justice Court and Lindon City Justice Court, attorney, Brook Sessions PC; Douglas Thompson, attorney, Utah County Public Defender Association.

Written comments can be submitted to the Fourth District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon June 11, 2021. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

###