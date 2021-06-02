Construction to Include Ramp Closure This Week at Western Avenue in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, June 1, 2021 Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the northbound off-ramp at Exit 2 at Western Avenue will close at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2. The closure is expected to last through early Saturday, June 5 to complete pavement repair on the Western Avenue ramp.

Northbound I-229 traffic is currently open in the driving lane and passing lane during the pavement repair work. The northbound auxiliary lane will remain closed.

The $2.9 million project includes PCC pavement repair and asphalt concrete resurfacing on I229 northbound and southbound from Exit 1 (Louise Avenue) to Exit 2 (Western Avenue).

Motorists should be prepared for delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the auxiliary lanes and ramps, and to slow down through the work zone. Motorist should expect congestion, slow speeds, and/or stopped traffic during times of heavy traffic during the mornings and evenings.

Central Specialties, Inc., of Alexandria, Minnesota, is the prime contractor for this project.

