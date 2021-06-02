St Albans Barracks // Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
cASE#:21A201891
TROOPER: Trooper A. Currier
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#:802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/01/2021 at approximately 1622 hours
LOCATION: South Hero, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: William E. Gardner
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/01/2021 at approximately 1622 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks received a report of trespassing at a private residence in South Hero in violation of a No Trespass Order. Investigation revealed that William Gardner (age 67 of South Hero) violated an issued No Trespass Order by entering the prohibited property. On 06/02/2021, Gardner was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle Superior Court on 07/08/2021 at 0830 hours to answer for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/08/2021 at 0830
COURT: Grand Isle Superior Court
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov