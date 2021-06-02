Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Albans Barracks // Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:21A201891

TROOPER: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: St Albans                    

CONTACT#:802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/01/2021 at approximately 1622 hours

LOCATION: South Hero, VT 

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: William E. Gardner

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

                On 06/01/2021 at approximately 1622 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks received a report of trespassing at a private residence in South Hero in violation of a No Trespass Order. Investigation revealed that William Gardner (age 67 of South Hero) violated an issued No Trespass Order by entering the prohibited property. On 06/02/2021, Gardner was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle Superior Court on 07/08/2021 at 0830 hours to answer for the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/08/2021 at 0830

COURT: Grand Isle Superior Court

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov

 

St Albans Barracks // Unlawful Trespass

