Crave Books offers an exciting way for authors to introduce their books to new readers through targeted blog promotions.

Leading book recommendation site CraveBooks.com expands promotion services suite for authors with new Blog Network

BERTHOUD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CraveBooks.com, the web’s premier book promotion website, today announced the availability of a powerful new tool to help writers expand their audience through targeted blog promotions, connecting readers with the authors they love.

The new Crave Books Blog Network enables authors to engage with potential readers on a fast-growing selection of book promotion sites. Through the Crave Books Author Dashboard, writers can request and launch customized blogs that profile their books on sites such as bestfreekindlebooks.com, cheapbookpromos.com, ebookfanclub.com and getbooksdaily.com, providing touch points with a potential audience of hundreds of thousands of readers.

This new service offers exceptional reach at minimal cost, providing a simple and seamless way for writers to build a multi-channel promotional campaign through an easy and intuitive onboarding process. Crave Books, through its affiliates, has established a diversified network, covering a range of popular genres, from romance to science fiction to mysteries, and supporting all popular platforms (Kindle, Kobo, Apple, Google, Nook, and more), addressing the full range of reader tastes and device preferences.

“Crave Books is on a mission to take the hassle out of the book promotion process, creating a stress-free way to cut through the noise and reach the best readers,” said Cary Bergeron, the sites’ founder. “The new Blog Network is the latest in a growing selection of tools that we are sure authors will find indispensable.”

In addition to delivering featured content to these book promotion pages the blogs are also distributed through email blasts from participating websites. These promotions incorporate book covers, titles, descriptions, author profiles, along with links to facilitate purchases from a variety of online retailers.

About CraveBooks.com

Crave Books is a full-service eBook site and daily email service that gives readers free and bargain eBooks and connects readers and writers. The site also offers a variety of promotional opportunities for authors to raise their profiles and reach new readers. Visit us today at CraveBooks.com.