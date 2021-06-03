New Age Billboard Charting Artist Bryan Wisda Releases Sophomore Album ADHD Lullaby, Vol. 2: Soothing Sleep

ADHD Lullaby, Vol. 2: Soothing Sleep, transcends traditional music genres using a patent-pending methodology to help children with ADHD fall asleep faster and stay asleep through the night. New Age Billboard charting music artist Bryan Wisda releases second album ADHD Lullaby, Vol. 2: Soothing Sleep.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, June 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Age Billboard charting music artist Bryan Wisda released his sophomore album ADHD Lullaby , Vol. 2: Soothing Sleep. A companion to the original, the album transcends traditional music genres using a patent-pending methodology to help children with ADHD fall asleep faster and stay asleep through the night.The release is now available for digital purchase and streaming worldwide on all the major music services including Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music. For more information, visit ADHDLullaby.com.In February 2019, Wisda debuted ADHD Lullaby, which topped the New Age Album chart by Billboard Magazine for 25 consecutive weeks, peaking at No. 2. The first-of-its-kind music album has since amassed over seven million streams with listeners around the world.“I embarked on this musical journey with the goal of helping my son with ADHD get to sleep easier. I never imagined it would have such a positive effect on so many other families around the world. I’m excited to give them a companion volume that builds upon the musical innovations of the first,” stated Wisda.Based on the principles of neuroscience, the ambient music in ADHD Lullaby, Vol. 2: Soothing Sleep weaves meditative orchestral samples and unique embedded neuroscientific frequencies across the 16-track album specifically designed to induce relaxation.Endorsed by ADHD expert and Harvard graduate Dr. Edward Hallowell, the album has been lauded as a natural solution to help children cope with restlessness and other symptoms related to ADHD and prescribed medications.For more information or to purchase the song visit ADHDLullaby.com.About ADHD Lullaby:ADHD Lullaby™ is a unique series of albums recorded using a patent pending method based on principles from neuroscience to help children with ADHD fall asleep faster and stay asleep. The albums are under exclusive license to Zezz Music Ltd. For more information follow ADHD Lullaby™ on Facebook, Instagram, or visit ADHDLullaby.com

