COVID-19 Daily Update 6-2-2021

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old female from Jefferson County, a 54-year old male from Barbour County, and a 65-year old female from Mingo County.

“Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule a COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and those around you.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,498), Berkeley (12,709), Boone (2,171), Braxton (977), Brooke (2,228), Cabell (8,812), Calhoun (371), Clay (539), Doddridge (626), Fayette (3,519), Gilmer (874), Grant (1,294), Greenbrier (2,861), Hampshire (1,909), Hancock (2,837), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (6,035), Jackson (2,208), Jefferson (4,759), Kanawha (15,342), Lewis (1,267), Lincoln (1,555), Logan (3,224), Marion (4,570), Marshall (3,519), Mason (2,037), McDowell (1,597), Mercer (5,068), Mineral (2,933), Mingo (2,692), Monongalia (9,349), Monroe (1,183), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,858), Ohio (4,285), Pendleton (713), Pleasants (955), Pocahontas (679), Preston (2,934), Putnam (5,288), Raleigh (6,976), Randolph (2,782), Ritchie (751), Roane (651), Summers (840), Taylor (1,254), Tucker (544), Tyler (737), Upshur (1,935), Wayne (3,167), Webster (531), Wetzel (1,378), Wirt (448), Wood (7,895), Wyoming (2,027).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hancock, Jefferson, Ohio, and Preston counties in this report.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Morgan, Putnam, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV