COVID-19 Daily Update 6-2-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old female from Jefferson County, a 54-year old male from Barbour County, and a 65-year old female from Mingo County.
“Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule a COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and those around you.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,498), Berkeley (12,709), Boone (2,171), Braxton (977), Brooke (2,228), Cabell (8,812), Calhoun (371), Clay (539), Doddridge (626), Fayette (3,519), Gilmer (874), Grant (1,294), Greenbrier (2,861), Hampshire (1,909), Hancock (2,837), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (6,035), Jackson (2,208), Jefferson (4,759), Kanawha (15,342), Lewis (1,267), Lincoln (1,555), Logan (3,224), Marion (4,570), Marshall (3,519), Mason (2,037), McDowell (1,597), Mercer (5,068), Mineral (2,933), Mingo (2,692), Monongalia (9,349), Monroe (1,183), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,858), Ohio (4,285), Pendleton (713), Pleasants (955), Pocahontas (679), Preston (2,934), Putnam (5,288), Raleigh (6,976), Randolph (2,782), Ritchie (751), Roane (651), Summers (840), Taylor (1,254), Tucker (544), Tyler (737), Upshur (1,935), Wayne (3,167), Webster (531), Wetzel (1,378), Wirt (448), Wood (7,895), Wyoming (2,027).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hancock, Jefferson, Ohio, and Preston counties in this report.
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Morgan, Putnam, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
Doddridge County
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Putnam County
Ritchie County
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
Tyler/Wetzel Counties
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV