Tenant screening is a breeze- and more affordable- on the Tenantcube rental management platform

Tenantcube rental management platform helps landlords atrract, screen and convert great tenants. A snapshot of a page in the Tenantcube credit report gives a summary of the tenant's financial history.

As more landlords turn to online tenant screening services, this new tool provides an easy and secure way to run credit and background checks on tenants.

Landlords look beyond just the income to decide the tenant’s rent payability. Regular payments on all their debts it increases their confidence while a bankruptcy filing or eviction raises red flags.” — Maria Rekrut