How a Trust for Your Special Needs Child Can Benefit Their Future

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- What will happen to your special needs child as you age? Who will care for them, and how will that care be paid for? Having a special needs child means you need special financial planning too. Get peace of mind about the future by joining a free educational webinar. On June 3, at 12:00 noon Eastern time, Advice Chaser, a financial concierge service that matches clients with experienced financial advisors, will host the webinar. You can register for the webinar here Advice Chaser asked Robert Corcoran, CPA, to be the keynote speaker. Bob has extensive experience being a financial advisor and has worked closely with special needs individuals and their families. In addition to his financial work, he also is a Founding Board Member and currently Secretary of TC House, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization that is a home for young adults with Down Syndrome. His passion for empowering special needs individuals and their families has given him unique insights into the financial challenges they face. In this webinar, he’ll discuss:• What a guardianship is, and how you can incorporate finances into it to protect your child• Different types of trusts and how they interact with Social Security• How to plan for both short-term and long-term financial needs for your child• How special needs financial planning is different from regular estate planning• What life insurance can and can’t do for your child• Questions and factors to consider to estimate how much money you’ll need to contribute to the trust“Bob Corcoran sees the obstacles that families with special needs children face. Most parents want the absolute best life possible for their child, but they aren’t sure how that will work out after the parents pass away,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser. “Having a special needs child affects finances for the whole family. This webinar is tailored specifically to families who want to plan effectively for a high-quality life, both for their own retirement and for their special needs child’s future.”To get personalized advice on how you can best establish a trust and incorporate your special needs child into your estate planning, you can talk to a financial advisor. Advice Chaser can connect you with a financial advisor who has experience planning with clients in situations like yours. Book a quick free phone call here About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

