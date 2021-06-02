QVC expanding fulfillment center in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The state of South Carolina today announced that longtime Florence County employer QVC®, a world leader in video retail across broadcast, streaming, mobile and social platforms, is expanding the company’s fulfillment center in Florence County. The approximately $27.5 million investment is expected to create approximately 360 new jobs.

Operating in South Carolina since 2007, QVC combines retail, media and social to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of shoppers and brings together large audiences for thousands of brand vendors. Worldwide, QVC reaches 218 million homes via its 12 broadcast networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps and social pages.

Located in Florence County, QVC continues to invest in the community through its local Community Affairs Committee, team member volunteerism and other efforts.

Individuals interested in joining the QVC team should visit the company’s careers webpage. The 360 new returns processor roles are day-shift positions with responsibility for a wide range of returns functions, including unloading, receiving, stowing, processing, problem-solving and cycle counting. The Florence fulfillment center also recruits for other positions, as needed.

QUOTES

“We are proud to be adding to our team in Florence, which has been a vital part of our U.S. fulfillment network since July 2007. Our decision to expand in Florence reflects the effectiveness of our local team, the quality of the workforce pool in this region, the efficiency of this location in terms of transportation and the strong support we have received from the Florence community. We are committed to South Carolina and look forward to ongoing collaboration with the state and county as we continue to contribute to the local economy.” -QVC US and HSN Vice President of Operations Rob Sandora

“QVC’s expansion shows that South Carolina has all the right ingredients for businesses to thrive. We congratulate QVC on their expansion and look forward to their continued success in our state." -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement by QVC is a testament to South Carolina’s logistical advantages and pro-business environment. The company’s distribution center has been a part of the Florence community for years and continues to create jobs for our citizens.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“South Carolina is proud to be the home of a world leader in retail with a commitment to not only the communities they serve, but the world at large. The expansion of QVC in Florence County is a win for stakeholders at all levels.” -S.C. Senator Hugh K. Leatherman

“QVC has proven to be an extremely valuable member of our business community. We are excited about this expansion and the opportunities it will bring to the people of Florence County.” -Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr.