New In-Home Care Option Coming to Albuquerque
A Place At Home, an in-home senior care franchise, is pleased to bring a new in-home care option to Albuquerque.
This Company represents the values that I believe in and was started with the same goals in mind: to provide a better service to those who are vulnerable and deserve excellent care.”ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place At Home, which offers in-home senior care and other services designed to help seniors age with dignity and respect, is pleased to bring a new in-home care option to Albuquerque. We’re opening a new franchise in the Northeast Heights area of Albuquerque at 3620 Wyoming Blvd., Suite 226.
Rachel Wommack, who has served as a Registered Nurse for 14 years – 11 of which have been in Elder Care and Care Management – has been awarded the new Albuquerque franchise. Her years in health care have given her a unique perspective on seniors’ needs and the challenges that their families face as they try to ensure the best possible care for their loved ones.
Providing the Highest Level of Care
That’s why Rachel has decided to become an A Place At Home franchisee. She, as well as the Company, believes that each senior needs and deserves the highest level of individualized care. This enables them to preserve their quality of life and have the support they need to stay as independent as possible for as long as possible.
“Families need access to exceptional care in order to keep their loved ones in the place they love the most for as long as possible. I want to make the aging process easier for as many people as I can,” she explains.
She chose to partner with A Place At Home in order to fulfill this mission.
Core Values of being Compassionate, Accountable, Respectful, and Ethical
“This Company represents the values that I believe in and was started with the same goals in mind: to provide a better service to those who are vulnerable and deserve excellent care,” she explains.
A Place At Home’s core values is expressed through the acronym CARE, which stands for being Compassionate, Accountable, Respectful, and Ethical. We understand that finding the best possible care for yourself or a loved one can be confusing and overwhelming, and we’re here to offer the help you need. Our senior-focused model of care provides a continuum of in-home care, care coordination, community placement, and staffing services. From an initial meeting, assessment, and development of a care plan to monitoring and evaluating the care you or your loved one receives, we’re here for you every step of the way.
A Perfect Fit
Our franchisees have a passion for providing this type of care, and Wommack’s professional experience and compassion make her a perfect fit. Jerod Evanich, President and Co-Founder of A Place At Home, is pleased to welcome her to the Company and looks forward to her contributions.
“Rachel’s professional experience makes her a perfect addition to our Company. She brings a drive to provide seniors with the highest level of care, and with her passion and determination, is sure to succeed. And equally, as important, Rachel lives and embodies our values of being Compassionate, Accountable, Respectful, and Ethical,” Evanich says.
To Find Out More
For more information about our services or becoming a caregiver with us, visit aplaceathome.com. To learn about becoming a franchisee, visit aplaceathomefranchise.com.
