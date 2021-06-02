What Should Young Professionals Know About Retirement? A Free Educational Webinar from Advice Chaser
Speaker Kade Hammes will offer financial advice for young professionals at this Advice Chaser webinar.
Give yourself a headstart on your financial life with a free educational webinar on retirement geared toward young professionals.
Kade Hammes has a genuine passion for empowering young professionals. He knows that the earlier you start planning, the more you can create the future you want.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re a young professional, you have opportunities to shape what your career and life will look like for the next several decades. You may have started your first 401(k), or maybe you’re wondering how much of your new paycheck you should be saving. Give yourself a headstart on your financial life with a free educational webinar on retirement geared toward young professionals. The webinar, hosted by Advice Chaser, will be on June 2 at 12:00 noon Central Time. Be sure to reserve your place here!
Advice Chaser, a financial concierge service that matches clients with experienced financial advisors, asked Kade Hammes to be the guest speaker. Kade, a Certified Financial Planner, specializes in financial planning for young professionals and families. After working for one of the largest accounting firms in the country, he founded Storybook Financial, so named because he realizes that each client’s life is a unique story. In this webinar, he’ll be discussing important aspects of finance to consider while you’re young, such as:
• How to balance your resources of time, money, and energy when it comes to planning for the future, and why retirement is so much more than just money
• Different age milestones that will factor into your Social Security benefits
• How having kids could affect your savings rates
• Potential tax implications for your retirement decisions
• Tips for maximizing your savings without downgrading your lifestyle
• How student loans and their interest rates factor into your cash flow
“Kade Hammes has a genuine passion for empowering young professionals. He knows that the earlier you start planning, the more you can create the future you want,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser. “He also cares about balancing planning for the future with living in the present, which is a perspective that is particularly valuable. You won’t want to miss his insights, professional advice, and personal experiences.”
If you’re beginning your career, the best thing you can do for yourself is to start considering retirement now. Don’t let the government tell you when to retire—you can equip yourself with knowledge early on in life. To get personalized advice for your financial situation, contact Advice Chaser. We’ll connect you with a financial advisor who has experience with clients like you. Book a quick free phone call here.
About Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.
Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here.
