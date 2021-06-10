Cutting Edge Process Simplifies Quality Control in Cemetery Construction
With eFieldData, we’re able to review, sign and seal G&C Fab-Con’s reports within 24 hours.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSFGeo, a full-service consulting geotechnical, construction materials testing and inspections engineering firm with headquarters in West Palm Beach uses eFieldData, an automated on-the-go workflow software for construction materials testing and inspections to facilitate quick turnaround time for accurate and reliable test results and special inspection reports. eFieldData’s mobile app for field data collection empowers TSFGeo to send reports to clients directly from the field.
TSFGeo takes pride in providing Quality Control (QC) Services to both public and private sector construction projects. The safety of construction projects is of paramount importance to the long-term viability of the projects. As an independent consultant, TSFGeo ensures conformance to the submitted construction plans, specifications and regulatory requirements while meeting time and budget constraints.
TSFGeo was recently given an opportunity to work with G&C Fab-Con, LLC., a full-service construction company that designs and builds national cemeteries for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs on South Florida National Cemetery’s Phase 2 expansion project. The South Florida National Cemetery had its first burial in April 16, 2007, and the Phase 2 expansion that started recently will add 21,000 grave sites with an additional 10 years of burial to meet the growing needs of the veterans in the area. TSFGeo is providing concrete, rebar, asphalt and grout & mortar testing services to G&C Fab-Con.
Eddie Beasley, Quality Control Manager, G&C Fab Con says that with TSFGeo’s service, his company has been able to send field reports with the test locations and drawings to the government the very next day. “With another company, it took us 3-4 days to get just the report, let alone the signed and sealed copy. TSFGeo’s quick turnaround is definitely a blessing for us.”
He further added, “I get the reports from TSFGeo’s inspector while he’s still at the jobsite, and the best part is the reports are easy to understand. Everything that they said they were going to do, they have more than lived up to it.”
“eFieldData is one of the best tools in our arsenal to achieve client satisfaction. They love the format and presentation of our reports that include photographs and drawings,” said Francois Thomas, P.E., Head of the CMT Department at TSFGeo. “With eFieldData, we’re able to review, sign and seal G&C Fab-Con’s reports within 24 hours. It is an honor for us to serve our veterans behind the scenes by working with G&C Fab-Con.”
About TSFGeo
With headquarters in West Palm Beach, FL, and branch offices in Miami, Tampa and Orlando, TSFGeo (Tierra South Florida, Inc.) is a fully-certified FDOT DBE and State Certified MBE that provides geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing and inspection & specialty testing services. TSFGeo owns and operates 3 state-of-the art laboratories certified by Construction Materials Engineering Council (CMEC); approved by Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and validated by the United States Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) for soil, concrete, and aggregate testing.
About G&C Con
G&C Fab-Con, LLC. is a full-service construction company that specializes in the construction of veteran cemeteries. Projects include the installation of lawn crypts and columbaria, excavation, site work, utility installation, roadway construction, structural concrete, buildings, interior renovations, irrigation and construction management.
About eFieldData
eFieldData, a powerful cloud-based automated workflow solution from Vconnex Services, Inc increases productivity and profits for civil engineering companies. Its intuitive, easy to use interface facilitates quick on-boarding, and empowers team members to collaborate in real-time with on-the-go field data collection, lab management, and industry standard reporting. With mobile apps (iOS and Android) for field staff, both cloud and on-premise versions are available.
