Remote Monitoring and Predictive Analytics Drive Growth in Asset Performance Management Market
New ARC Advisory Group research on the market for Asset Performance Management (APM) reveals positive outlook for APM investments in process industries
"Industrial operations are focusing on smart data instead of just big data. Smart data combines product know-how and process expertise with data analytics to reduce unplanned downtime and improve operational efficiency. Smart data brings this understanding to the forefront and enables better decisions. Advanced automation systems combined with advanced analytics enable data scientists to predict and prevent failures and uncover opportunities for performance improvements, as well as energy and cost savings. This creates high value for industrial operations and drives growth in the APM market. Although in the short run, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hamper investments in APM solutions, ARC expects the APM market to post positive growth in the 5-year forecast period." according to Inderpreet Shoker, Senior Analyst and key author of ARC's Asset Performance Management Global Market Research Report.
About ARC’s Asset Performance Management Research
This ARC research explores current and historical market performance and related technology and business trends, identifies leading technology suppliers, and provides five-year global forecasts for the worldwide market for APM solutions. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, one-year historical data, plus five-year market forecasts by region, industry, and product categories.
This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These include:
Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel) – personalized spreadsheet current base year market data, one-year history, and five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
Concise Presentation Market Analysis Report (PDF) – This wide-screen presentation format makes it much easier to find detailed information on a market. This new format provides executives, business unit managers, and other authorized users with immediate access to in-depth market analysis, including analysis associated with every market data chart and figure. Included is an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, five-year market forecast, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with a comprehensive set of charts with associated analysis.
For more information on this and other available ARC market research, go to www.arcweb.com/market-studies.
About ARC Advisory Group:
ARC Advisory Group is the leading market research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. ARC analysts have the industry knowledge and first-hand experience to help clients find the best answers. ARC Advisory Group, 781-471-1000, www.arcweb.com.
