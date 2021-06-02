BenQ BlueCore LU935ST Laser Projector Is the Ace for Golf Simulation
Under $4K, BenQ’s Maintenance-Free, Easy-to-Install BenQ LU935ST Delivers a Color-Accurate Immersive Image That Replicates the Details of Fairways and GreensCOSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, has released the next projector in its BlueCore Laser DLP® lineup built for at-home and commercial golf simulators. Available for $3,999 MSRP, the WUXGA 5,500-lumen LU935ST short-throw laser projector features 92% Rec.709 color coverage for realistic golf course images, 20,000 hours of maintenance-free use, and robust features for easy, flexible installation.
“The golf simulation market has grown dramatically as golfers look for ways to keep their swing in the best form when they can’t get to the course,” said Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ America Corp. “While LCD lamp-based projectors have been used in old golf simulation kits, lamps are climbing in price, have a shorter life span, pose a mercury risk, require filter cleaning, and typically don’t provide color accuracy specifications. The LU935ST is the first laser projector that’s designed for golf simulation. It boasts an immersive, life-like image that turns on instantly, is easy to install, and has zero upkeep, thanks to its filter-free, dustproof design.”
Perfect Your Swing With Realistic Color
A great golf stroke demands focus, which can be lost in golf simulation if the picture is unrealistic. BenQ’s LU935ST provides an immersive image at an unbeatable value. It delivers amazing color accuracy and realism utilizing the same 92% Rec. 709 color space coverage as the BenQ premium 4K UHD LK953ST laser projector. Leveraging Texas Instruments’ DLP chip technology trusted by digital cinema theaters and producing award-winning image quality, the LU935ST’s picture is 2.3 million pixels strong and features a 3,000,000:1 contrast. The result is more true-to-life and detailed golf courses that never yellow over time. A long-trusted leader in eSports, BenQ utilizes the same monitor technology that helps gamers gain a competitive edge, including enhanced graphics and instant lag-free response to shots.
Easy to Install in Any Room
Chances are there a few options when choosing where to house a golf simulator. It may be in the garage, a home theater, or tucked into an unused wall of a home or business. BenQ’s LU935ST makes the best use of any space with easy-to-install features. The short-throw optical zoom provides .81-.89 throw without the expense of optional lenses and allows the projector to be mounted safely outside the hitting area without the player casting a shadow on the screen. In spaces where the projector will need to be mounted farther away, it includes digital shrink and offset to ensure a crisp, edge-to-edge picture that fills the screen. Finally, for greater installation flexibility without affecting the image, the LU935ST includes lens shift and other fine-tuning installation tools, including horizontal and vertical keystone correction, corner fit, multiple HDMI inputs, and networking and audio I/O. Together, these features ensure a great golfing experience as well as enabling users to build a system that can double as a stunning home theater.
The Definition of Maintenance-Free
BenQ’s Blue Core laser eliminates the hassle and cost of installing replacement lamps while providing long-lasting 20,000-hour life with consistent color performance. LU935ST’s users can start playing right away without waiting for a lamp to warm up or the risk of the lamp breaking if not properly cooled down. In addition, the LU935ST’s certified IP5X-rated sealed engine eliminates filters and the need for regular cleaning that’s necessary on other popular projectors sold today. If it’s installed in a dust-prone environment, such as a garage or basement, the dustproof design ensures that nothing will compromise its performance.
The LU935ST laser projector is now available at many simulation resellers and BenQ.com. BenQ’s trained staff is ready to provide golfers the tools needed to find the best option for their setups. Just call 888-818-5888 or fill out the form for the best advice on how to choose the perfect golf simulator projector.
More information on the full line of BenQ products is available at https://www.benq.com/en-us/business/index.html.
# # #
About BenQ America — Business, Education, and CinePro Solutions
The No. 1 selling global projector brand powered by TI DLP technology, according to Futuresource, the BenQ digital lifestyle brand stands for “Bringing Enjoyment and Quality to Life,” fusing ease of use with productivity and aesthetics with purpose-built engineering. BenQ is a world-leading human technology and professional solutions provider serving the enterprise, education, and entertainment markets. To realize this vision, the company focuses on the aspects that matter most to users, redefining traditional technology with innovative capabilities that increase efficiency, enhance learning, and amplify entertainment — all while ensuring a healthy, safe, and intuitive user experience. BenQ’s broad portfolio of professional installation solutions includes digital, laser, and interactive projectors; premium flat panels; and interactive large-format displays that take visual enjoyment to new heights in corporate offices, classrooms and lecture halls, and home theaters. The company’s products are available across North America through leading value-added distributors, resellers, and retailers. Because it matters. More information is available at www.BenQ.com.
All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.
Video Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ty4fvGBXulQtGAnuLWV1H5qVIZWB3u2-/view
Veronica Esbona
InGear
+1 954-629-3302
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn