Rare GIA-Graded Diamonds & Gemstones Offered by Bid Global International Auctioneers

Rare GIA-Graded Diamonds & Gemstones Offered by Bid Global International AuctioneersNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World’s Largest Auction of Rare and Exquisite GIA Graded Diamonds will begin on June 10, 2021, at 6:00 PM EDT. Presented by Bid Global International Auctioneers, the sale will showcase over 300 loose diamonds, from classic white to rare fancy colors. They are GIA (Gemological Institute of America) certified and come with AGI (Accredited Gemological Institute) New York appraisal certificates. Each diamond has a GIA-certified number laser-inscribed on the girdle to guarantee authenticity.
An emerald-cut white diamond weighing 10.02 carats will be offered in the upcoming auction. It has an appraised value of USD 2,570,100. Very, Very Slightly Included 2 (VVS2) clarity comes extremely close to an Internally Flawless (IF) diamond.
Some featured lots come in pairs, including two round-cut white diamonds. One weighs 7.00 carats with VS2 clarity, and the other weighs 7.01 carats with VS2 clarity. The combined appraised value of the pair is $1,371,400.
An oval-cut diamond is also available in the auction. The diamond weighs 10.44 carats, has VVS2 clarity, and is among the auction’s leading lots with an appraised value of $1,435,500. Another offered oval-cut diamond belongs to the uncommon IF category. With zero flaws, its appraised value is $1,204,800.
A pear-cut pink diamond that weighs 6.29 carats is a noteworthy lot. A natural diamond with a hint of pink, this piece is appraised at $1,000,000.
The pink diamond takes almost 100 million years to naturally develop. An Internally Flawless round-cut diamond is also among this auction’s key lots. It is a 5.01-carat stone with an appraised value of $1,668,300.
Several radiant-cut diamonds are available in this sale. Among them is a 3.01-carat radiant-cut diamond with VVS2 clarity (appraised value: $139,500). Another offered radiant-cut has an intense yellow color. It weighs 3.17 carats, has SI1 clarity, and is appraised at $116,000. Radiant-cut and emerald-cut diamonds look similar, but the key difference is their shine. Radiant-cut diamonds tend to have more sparkle.
Other lots of interest include:
* A heart-cut, 2.01-carat diamond with VVS1 clarity (appraised value: $51,700)
* A dark orange-brown, 8.01-carat, cushion-cut diamond with a clarity of SI1 (appraised value: $84,800)
* A 2.01-carat, pinkish-brown, marquise-cut diamond with a clarity of VVS1 (appraised value: $98,400)
* A 2.01-carat, fancy dark greenish-gray, radiant-cut diamond with a clarity of VVS2 (appraised value: $100,400)
With three generations of experience, Bid Global International Auctioneers is the world’s largest GIA Graded Diamond auction house. Since 1997, Bid Global has hosted hundreds of auctions throughout the United States, Great Britain, Hong Kong, and Singapore.
This upcoming diamond auction by Bid Global International Auctioneers will take place on June 10, 2021, at 6:00 PM EDT. Interested collectors can participate with absentee, telephone, and online bids. Visit Bidsquare to view the full catalog and register to bid.
