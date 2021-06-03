IDS Appoints Brendan Gleeson as Chief Strategy Officer

Brendan Gleeson, the former Group CEO of White Clarke Group, accepts an executive leadership role with IDS as its newly created chief strategy officer.

New executive leadership position created to drive innovation at the world's largest provider of secured finance technology

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA , USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise solutions for secured finance, today announced that Brendan Gleeson has been appointed chief strategy officer effective 1 June 2021. In this newly created executive position, Gleeson will play a strategic role in driving the company’s overall innovation focus. This role will include identifying industry and technology trends and translating them into strategic insights to expand value across the comprehensive solution portfolio.

IDS recently acquired White Clarke Group, where Gleeson served as its Group CEO since 2013. The two companies are now combined as one to create a multi-asset class secured finance technology powerhouse supporting banks, independent finance, and OEM captives globally.

"Brendan’s innovation leadership and strategic direction at White Clarke Group led to the development of a world-class portfolio of solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of the automotive, wholesale and equipment finance marketplace,” says David Hamilton, CEO of IDS. “As part of the IDS executive team, he will continue to drive innovation by identifying mid- and long-term strategic needs of the broader secured finance industry and capitalize on technology trends with the goal of bringing to market forward-leaning solutions and innovative products for our customers.”

A seasoned veteran, Gleeson brings nearly 30 years of industry experience with an entrepreneurial spirit and successful track record and vision in developing and executing global strategies, international expansions, and technology product innovation.

"The technology landscape is rapidly evolving and requires dedicated focus to be able to innovate at the speed and scale our customers demand,” says Gleeson. "Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning coupled with changes in consumer behavior such as consumption-based subscriptions are reshaping market dynamics and creating new opportunities in secured finance. As these digital trends accelerate, financing firms will look to IDS to deliver innovative products to navigate the new normal with confidence."

About IDS

IDS offers a suite of secured finance technologies in the equipment finance, working capital and automotive finance sectors helping banks, specialty finance firms, and OEM captive organizations drive operational efficiency, build their businesses, and fuel economic growth. Organizations of all sizes rely on our technologies and consultative services to optimize and automate business processes covering the full digital customer journey. Our software solutions are built on IDScloud, a true software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that offers best-in-class simplicity, scalability, and affordability.

Co-headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. and Milton Keynes, U.K., IDS serves more than 300 customers across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

