Overhead Crane Manufacturer Needs 100 Total Employees by July 4th

An overhead crane manufacturer in northern Indiana launched a hiring initiative to reach 100 employees by July 4th.

NAPPANEE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PWI launched a hiring initiative today in Nappanee to meet increased customer demands.

“At PWI, you’ll have the chance to use your brain and your skills unlike so many other jobs that you dread doing.” said Ryan Miller, President and CEO of PWI. “We offer solutions that matter to our customers, and each day brings a new challenge to conquer.”

PWI designs and builds the backbone of manufacturing in northern Indiana. They help Americans get back to work and help them do it better than before. PWI products help American manufacturers increase production while improving safety.

PWI is hiring multiple welders, on-site installers, and a CDL driver. The company offers year round work, a competitive pay rate, and numerous benefits.

They have also created a friendly environment based on Christian values. Gossip, drama, and swearing is not allowed.

“This is so much more than just a J-O-B. It’s a career. It’s a family. We work hard, but we know how to have fun too.” Said Miller.

If the company reaches their goal of reaching 100 total employees by July 4th, they will celebrate by having a summer lunch party with their employees.

“We weren’t created to hate going to work every day.” Said Miller. “Bring your passion and great attitude to PWI and we’ll help you get on the perfect seat in the bus. You will have a career that allows you to enjoy coming to work every day.”

About PWI: Many manufacturers have a workspace that is holding back production. PWI builds overhead cranes, fall protection systems, and mezzanines so customers can increase capacity and improve efficiency.