Rapper Actor Ice Cube and Actor Anthony Anderson Say Use The New "Follow Me For Equity” Social Media Investing App
The Black Unicorn Factory in Los Angeles Plans to Launch Revolutionary New Social Media Investing AppLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Unicorn Factory (“BUF”), an African American-owned business development company, today announced its plans to launch its signature app, “Follow Me for Equity.” Scheduled to become available on June 19, 2021, the app will allow social media users to invest in pre-IPO startups simply by following select companies.
Backed by major celebrities such as Rapper Ice Cube and Actor and Comedian Anthony Anderson, this is the first app ever developed that lets you earn equity or stock without paying a single dollar.
The app introduces a completely new way for beginner and experienced investors alike to invest in startup companies. Follow Me for Equity app users can choose to earn stock or equity in up to 68 companies, simply by following them on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Instead of traditional investing that requires money in exchange for equity or stock, all investors need to do is to hit a “follow” button and be a loyal follower for a year or longer.
“We’re completely changing the way people can invest, which benefits both consumers and startup companies. Instead of asking people for money, we’re asking for their time and loyalty,” said John Stewart, President, CEO and Founder of the Black Unicorn Factory. “It’s extremely difficult for startups to raise capital from traditional angel investors, and it’s even harder for Black-owned companies. In fact, only about 1% of all venture capital goes toward Black-owned startups. Therefore, African Americans must take an alternative route to raise capital, which is why we created this app.”
BUF transforms social media fans and followers into investors or what they call “FanVestors.” "The Follow Me For Equity app is a merger of social media and a Wall Street IPO. Most startups are aware of the power of social media but are doing a poor job in harnessing this enormous power. Millions of social media followers can completely change a startup company’s direction,” said Stewart. “Crowds of loyal vested followers can not only raise capital, promote, protect and provide over 25 different forms of revenue and can also reduce the failure rate of a most startups from 90% to 9%, and can increase a startups value at the same time. The crowd-backed startups will replace venture capital-backed startups in the future. Transforming social media fans and followers into investors is going to create more unicorns and celebrity billionaires than you have ever seen in modern history."
The app will be available on Apple and Android devices on June 19, 2021. To download it, visit your app store. For more information about Black Unicorn Factory, visit www.blackunicornfactory.com.
About Black Unicorn Factory
Black Unicorn Factory is located in the LAX area of Los Angeles, California and is founded by a team of Growth Hacking experts lead by one of our nation’s best-kept secrets, Johnny Stewart, who is an author, speaker, philanthropist, investor, and serial entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in growth hacking of startups. This African American-owned company is a first of its kind and specializes in turning small startups to the public stock market-ready Unicorns that are not just valuable but profitable.
