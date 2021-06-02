Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 3, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

June 2, 2021                                                              

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allen

City of Delphos, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

05/06/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashland

Hanover Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Mifflin

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Auglaize

Community Improvement Corporation of New Bremen, Ohio

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Cridersville

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Minster

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

Columbiana County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Chagrin/Southeast Council of Governments

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cleveland Superior Arts Improvement District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Community Improvement Corporation of Euclid

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Solon Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Community Improvement Corporation of Greenville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Florence Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Hocking Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

My Optix, Inc.

 MED

07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2018

 

 

 

Hamilton

City of Harrison

  IPA C

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Hardin

Village of Mount Victory

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Huron

Fitchville Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Monroe Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Lorain County Metropolitan Park District

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Village of South Amherst

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Ohio School Plan

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Cloverleaf Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Meigs

Syracuse-Racine Regional Sewer District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Dayton SMART Elementary School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Selover Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Troy Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Sparta

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Westfield Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Muskingum

Village of South Zanesville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto

Scioto County Regional Water District #1

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Seneca

Attica Independent Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Houston Joint Ambulance District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Orange Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Kettlersville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Local Organized Governments In Cooperation (L.O.G.I.C.)

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark County Convention and Visitors Bureau

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Vinton

Brown Township

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

 
         

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

