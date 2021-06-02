For Immediate Release:

June 2, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen City of Delphos, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. 05/06/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashland Hanover Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Mifflin 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Auglaize Community Improvement Corporation of New Bremen, Ohio 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Cridersville IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Minster 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Columbiana Columbiana County Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Chagrin/Southeast Council of Governments 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cleveland Superior Arts Improvement District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Community Improvement Corporation of Euclid 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Solon Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Darke Community Improvement Corporation of Greenville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Florence Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Hocking Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Ohio Department of Job and Family Services 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Geauga My Optix, Inc. MED 07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2018 Hamilton City of Harrison IPA C 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Hardin Village of Mount Victory IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Huron Fitchville Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Monroe Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Lorain County Metropolitan Park District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Village of South Amherst IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas Ohio School Plan IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Medina Cloverleaf Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Meigs Syracuse-Racine Regional Sewer District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Dayton SMART Elementary School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Morrow Selover Public Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Troy Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Sparta 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Westfield Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Muskingum Village of South Zanesville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Scioto Scioto County Regional Water District #1 IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Seneca Attica Independent Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Shelby Houston Joint Ambulance District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Orange Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Kettlersville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Local Organized Governments In Cooperation (L.O.G.I.C.) 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark County Convention and Visitors Bureau IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Vinton Brown Township FFR IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

