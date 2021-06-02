Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
City of Delphos, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
05/06/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashland
Hanover Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Mifflin
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Auglaize
Community Improvement Corporation of New Bremen, Ohio
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Cridersville
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Minster
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Columbiana
Columbiana County Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga
Chagrin/Southeast Council of Governments
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cleveland Superior Arts Improvement District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Community Improvement Corporation of Euclid
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Solon Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Darke
Community Improvement Corporation of Greenville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Florence Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Hocking Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Geauga
My Optix, Inc.
MED
07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2018
Hamilton
City of Harrison
IPA C
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Hardin
Village of Mount Victory
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Huron
Fitchville Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
Monroe Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Lorain County Metropolitan Park District
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Village of South Amherst
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
Ohio School Plan
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Medina
Cloverleaf Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Meigs
Syracuse-Racine Regional Sewer District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Dayton SMART Elementary School
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Morrow
Selover Public Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Troy Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Sparta
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Westfield Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Muskingum
Village of South Zanesville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Scioto
Scioto County Regional Water District #1
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Seneca
Attica Independent Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Shelby
Houston Joint Ambulance District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Orange Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Kettlersville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Local Organized Governments In Cooperation (L.O.G.I.C.)
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark County Convention and Visitors Bureau
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Vinton
Brown Township
FFR IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
