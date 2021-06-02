Arun Krishnakumar's "Re Start Up" is to be the Number 1 Best Seller

Advice from a Tech Investor on managing turbulent times

Read personal interviews of more than 49 Tech CEO's and Venture Capitalists . The do's and dont's.” — Arun Krishnakumar

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His new book is Restartup, a crisis management guide for technology startups and scale ups. It reveals the three key pillars of crisis management: 1)understanding the macro environment that startups operate in, 2) physical and mental well-being of entrepreneurs and business strategies, 3) infrastructure and business model decisions. This read will be a highly useful read for all technology startup founders, business owners and small medium entrepreneurs.

There is a correlation between the last four market crashes which Arun analyzes through careful three dimensional perspectives. One example is mental health: why it is important and what founders and investors need to do to make it a critical component in a startup? The other is performance coaching: what are the pros and cons of hiring a performance coach?

Antoher are tactical steps that startups should use to respond to a crisis: how to cost cut, how to let go of people, how to get lean and mean. Re Start Up is a how-to book on how planning a medium to long term course of action can results, delving into roadmaps and the ideal method to approach.



Aurn is a technologist who spent the first ten years of his career within large financial services firms, creating innovative tech solutions and data products to resolve potentially harmful issues . For most of the second decade of his career, he has been a technology investor through two funds that were raised and deployed into 20 companies, and sat on the board of a few of them. Currently he is a member of the board of a Non-Governmental Organization, the board in India focused on water conservation. He has been published more than 150 times at Daily Fintech, which is the second most read fintech blog in the world. You can listen to Arun on the One Vision podcast that he hosts which has reached the top 5 Fintech podcasts.

Re Start Up is an eye-opener, making the reader understand that crisis management demands more than just strategic thinking. Understanding the broader landscape - looking beyond, and understanding oneself - looking within are two important aspects. To get an inside of over 49 world class CEOs and Venture Capitalists, via personal interviews, read the tech leaders' anecdotal experiences. The book i s available on amazon https://www.amazon.co.uk/Restartup-Founder%E2%80%B2s-Guide-Crisis-Navigation/dp/1119754402/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=restartup&qid=1611182806&sr=8-1

The reader is sure to get a clear roadmap/mindmap to deal with a crisis. The book Re Start Up provides detailed analysis and strategies on what happens during an economic crisis.

What advice do you have for business in the current climate?

Stay lean and mean, keep your ears on the ground, rely on data where you have them, stay authentic and genuine to your team and investors.

About the Author:

Arunkumar Krishnakumar is a partner at Delphos International. He is a tech investor focused on emerging markets and social impact. He is an Onalytica Fintech Influencer, Refinitiv Top 100 Leader for ESG Investments and a Top 100 Asian in UK Tech.

VC Fund Investments include: Gyana, FrontM, Biblio, Paperclip, CheckanInvoice, Yielders, Swipii, Switchee, Goodbox, WeLendUs, Novastone and Verv. His Angel Investments are: Divido, Funding XChange, Cornerstone, Eppopay, Niki AI.

