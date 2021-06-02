Leading Australian software and app firm, Elegant Media, honoured as a Deloitte APAC Technology Fast 500™ Winner
Highly respected software, app and digital transformation business, Elegant Media, recognised for its innovative solutions, client service and superior productsMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Australian software, app and digital transformation business, Elegant Media, has been awarded a place in the prized 2021 Deloitte APAC Technology Fast 500TM. This recognition stands as a testament to Elegant Media’s dedication and success in producing outstanding full-service mobile app development and software solutions for government, businesses and entrepreneurs that challenge the largest tech empires in the industry.
Elegant Media is Australia’s leading app and software development company. They work with government, corporates, entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes to develop and deliver cutting edge tech solutions. With over 100 mobile app projects completed, Elegant Media’s team is one of the most experienced teams in the country. With a growing roster of blue chip clients all over the world, many businesses are turning to Elegant Media to drive growth through digital transformation and app and software solutions that deliver enhanced customer experiences. Through proprietary systems built using machine learning and artificial intelligence, Elegant Media is able to work with businesses to develop apps and other software solutions at a fraction of the cost of other providers.
Now in their nineteenth year, the prestigious Deloitte APAC Technology Fast 500TM is the pre-eminent technology awards program in Asia Pacific, celebrating the best of the best from ten Asia Pacific locations: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan. Receiving a place in the Deloitte APAC Technology Fast 500TM demonstrates Elegant Media’s ability to break down the barriers and transform the app development process into a seamless, actionable course that enables its clients’ apps to gain more downloads and generate more income.
Anushka Bandara, the cofounder and chief executive officer of Elegant Media, has hundreds of completed mobile app projects in his experience, and is delighted his agency now has the attention of the world’s leading award for technological development.
Combining technological innovation, entrepreneurship and rapid growth, Technology Fast 500 companies — large, small, public, and private — span a variety of sectors, and are leaders in software and hardware tech sectors, media, communications and life sciences and emerging areas, such as clean technology. These companies are transforming the way business is done today.
The Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth. Eligibility for the Technology Fast 500 requires that companies own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues, and a base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000. The ranking is compiled from nominations submitted directly to the Technology Fast 500 program, and public company database research, which helps to differentiate the very best leaders, teams, strategies and innovations in the region.
Elegant Media earned a spot in the Technology Fast 500 based on its ability to elicit the unmet needs of its clients with the business’ signature app development process – Jumpstart – that rivals the biggest tech giants in the world.
“Our goal at Elegant Media is to challenge Apple and Google in app Development. App stores are ecosystems owned by two tech giants that don't own the process of app development or apps developed by others. It's like a shopping centre owned by a billionaire but the management authority makes the decision about layouts, shops and facilities,” Mr Bandara said.
“We have developed the world’s best processes for the development of mobile software. Our processes are so exhaustive and expansive that they include libraries of functionality covering 90 percent of the features seen in mobile apps. When we find any bugs or errors in apps, we fix the system so as not to repeat the same error in other apps. Our innovative approach to app development is called ‘Jumpstart’, which draws layouts automatically after you feed in the business information as part of the app development project. The coding is then covered by artificial intelligence for most features. Our approach is groundbreaking. Not only does it ensure apps are developed quickly and effectively, it also means they can be produced at a more affordable cost.
“One day we wanted Apple and Google to work according to our systems and processes in app development. Being awarded a Deloitte APAC Technology Fast 500™ Winner is bringing us one step closer to this reality. It is an honour and I am really pleased that our work has been recognised in this field.
“Pushing boundaries and innovating is in our nature at Elegant Media. Developing out-of-the-box full service solutions for our clients’ app endeavours is a core part of our business – building the app is only part of our process. We strive to create success stories by working with our clients from the initial idea, through to the marketing and distribution of the app. We never want a client to walk away with something over-done or under-whelming – so we embrace the opportunity to push our own capabilities to the next level.”
Elegant Media is a full service mobile app development and software solutions provider for businesses, government and entrepreneurs. Elegant Media’s team of 60 App technology experts operates in Australia, Sri Lanka and the United States in order to keep costs low for their clients, and leverage different cultural backgrounds and time zones. They are also the only app developer in Australia with ISO accreditation and also hold Apple and Google accreditation.
www.elegantmedia.com.au
ENDS
Tess Sanders Lazarus, Chief Publicist
Invigorate PR
tess@invigorate.com.au | ipublicrelations.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook