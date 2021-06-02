Gya Labs Unveils A New Brand Ambassador Program
This Brand Ambassador Program allows us to create longer term relationships with our most loyal customers, add value to the online community of fans, and provide opportunities for them to be rewarded”DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In line with its 2021 plans, Gya Labs has announced the launch of the Gya Labs Brand Ambassador Program. This program is aimed at bringing together a diverse community of brand ambassadors who are not only influential within their own social circles, but also proponents of the brand because they authentically love using Gya Labs aromatherapy and wellness products.
— Felicia Lee, PR Manager for Gya Labs
The program is available for sign ups now directly on the Gya Labs website and currently welcomes applicants with active social media presences, regardless of follower size, to apply to its Brand Enthusiasts tier. Once approved, ambassadors at this tier may enjoy benefits such as discounts and access to a community of like-minded people who love aromatherapy and wellness for one month, in exchange for generating visual branded content on their social media pages. Should ambassadors wish to continue with this beyond the first month, they may apply for the next tier, Brand Reps, which unlocks further opportunities to win free products and earn commission through referral codes, and have access to the exclusive brand community.
“We are constantly striving to bring our happy customers bigger and better experiences as we expand our business in 2021,” says Felicia Lee, PR Manager for Gya Labs. “The introduction of this Brand Ambassador Program allows us to create longer term relationships with our most loyal customers, add value to the online community of fans, and provide opportunities for them to be rewarded. We’re really excited to get this off the ground and engage with our fans.”
In addition to this recent launch, Gya Labs continues its roll out of an exciting range of consumer goods related to wellness of the mind, body and soul. Recent introductions include aromatherapy massage oils aimed at recreating that spa experience right at home, and a selection of serums for daily skincare routines. Highlights include Gya Labs Mandarin Essential Oil, ideal for use in uplifting aromatherapy diffuser blends, and the herbaceous Marjoram Essential Oil, perfect when diluted with carrier oils for topical use in relieving aches and pains.
Gya Labs’ collection encompasses a vibrant range of single and blended essential oils, organic essential oils, and now to build upon the aromatherapy range, the skincare and body care lines. In its efforts to transform everyday routines into self-care rituals for pampering the mind, body and soil, Gya Labs intends to consistently roll-out an exciting range of products and experiences throughout the year. Shop at www.gyalabs.com where orders above US$70 enjoy a discount of 15% off and free shipping. Terms and conditions apply.
Gya Labs aims to promote self-care and uplift everyday experiences with a curated collection of aromatherapy and personal care products. Our customer-centric approach to design and wellness has led to a core selection of signature essential oils and blends. In 2021, Gya Labs aims to expand within the aromatherapy arena and in the direction of skincare and body care products to meet customer demands.
